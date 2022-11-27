WATCH: Nick Chubb caps off 100 yard performance with winner vs. Buccaneers
After trailing the entire second half, the Cleveland Browns tied the game up with 32 seconds left when quarterback Jacoby Brissett found tight end David Njoku for a touchdown. Then in overtime, it was running back Nick Chubb who brought the Browns home with the game-winning touchdown from three yards out.
This touchdown capped off another dominant showing from Chubb where he racked up a total of 116 yards on 26 carries. After getting shut down in back-to-back weeks, Chubb returned to form and has now eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season. He joins just Jim Brown as the only other Cleveland running back to hit that mark over a four-season stint.
