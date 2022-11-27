ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Tigers return back to the Jungle to take on Saint Louis, Colgate

The Tigers return home from Cancun, Mexico with a 6-0 record to play two matchups inside of Neville Arena as the non-conference schedule begins to ramp up to the start of conference play. No. 13 Auburn will take on the Saint Louis Bilikens Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. CST,...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn volleyball earns second NCAA Tournament bid in program history

For the first time since 2010, and just the second time in program history, Auburn volleyball has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. In a 64-team bracket, unseeded Auburn was placed in the region led by Stanford, the region’s first seed and the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Freeze officially introduced in press conference

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Auburn held a press conference introducing Hugh Freeze as the program’s 31st head football coach. Freeze was introduced by Director of Athletics John Cohen, who led the coaching search and ultimately announced Freeze’s hiring on Monday, Nov. 28. Athletics staff, family and friends of...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Freeze announced as head football coach at Auburn

On Monday, Nov. 28, Auburn announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze to fill the vacant head coaching position. Freeze comes from Liberty, where he served as head coach of the Flames for four years. He was introduced as their head coach on Dec. 7, 2018. He replaces Carnell “Cadillac” Williams,...
AUBURN, AL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Wysinger Hits For 19 Points, Leads Three Kahok Players In Double Figures, But Columbia Rallies To Win Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic Title

MASCOUTAH - Jamorie Wysinger led three Collinsville players in double figures with 19 points, but Columbia rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 56-53 win over the Kahoks in the championship game of the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic tournament Saturday evening at the Mascoutah gym. The Eagles came back from...
MASCOUTAH, IL
Columbia Missourian

MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal

Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
COLUMBIA, MO
Auburn Plainsman

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Everybody Freeze

Henry Kissinger, former United States Secretary of State and academic observed that “The reason that university politics is so vicious is because stakes are so small." The inverse is also true — that when the stakes are incredibly high with millions to be gained or lost, minimal discussion is had with the public or the university’s students. Alabama’s 2nd highest paid civil servant — the Head of Auburn’s Football team — may go to a coach mired in legitimate controversy that may affect not only Auburn’s values and ethical standings but also its coveted football program.
AUBURN, AL
edglentoday.com

Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career

EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson

Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Metallica coming to St. Louis in 2023

Metallica recently announced that they will be stopping in over 20 cities for their "M72 World Tour" next year The tour will make a stop at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gas prices in St. Louis are falling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry

ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

