Henry Kissinger, former United States Secretary of State and academic observed that “The reason that university politics is so vicious is because stakes are so small." The inverse is also true — that when the stakes are incredibly high with millions to be gained or lost, minimal discussion is had with the public or the university’s students. Alabama’s 2nd highest paid civil servant — the Head of Auburn’s Football team — may go to a coach mired in legitimate controversy that may affect not only Auburn’s values and ethical standings but also its coveted football program.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO