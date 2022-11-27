Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers return back to the Jungle to take on Saint Louis, Colgate
The Tigers return home from Cancun, Mexico with a 6-0 record to play two matchups inside of Neville Arena as the non-conference schedule begins to ramp up to the start of conference play. No. 13 Auburn will take on the Saint Louis Bilikens Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. CST,...
Rewinding No. 13 Auburn’s 65-60 win against Saint Louis at Neville Arena
Auburn goes to 7-0 with a 65-60 victory against Saint Louis at Neville Arena. Wendell Green scored 22 points to lead the Tigers. Johni Broome had 11 points, eight blocks, and eight rebounds. Auburn needed a 12-2 run in the last 3:18 to seal the victory. Auburn made five of...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn volleyball earns second NCAA Tournament bid in program history
For the first time since 2010, and just the second time in program history, Auburn volleyball has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. In a 64-team bracket, unseeded Auburn was placed in the region led by Stanford, the region’s first seed and the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.
Auburn Plainsman
Freeze officially introduced in press conference
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Auburn held a press conference introducing Hugh Freeze as the program’s 31st head football coach. Freeze was introduced by Director of Athletics John Cohen, who led the coaching search and ultimately announced Freeze’s hiring on Monday, Nov. 28. Athletics staff, family and friends of...
Auburn Plainsman
Freeze announced as head football coach at Auburn
On Monday, Nov. 28, Auburn announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze to fill the vacant head coaching position. Freeze comes from Liberty, where he served as head coach of the Flames for four years. He was introduced as their head coach on Dec. 7, 2018. He replaces Carnell “Cadillac” Williams,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Wysinger Hits For 19 Points, Leads Three Kahok Players In Double Figures, But Columbia Rallies To Win Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic Title
MASCOUTAH - Jamorie Wysinger led three Collinsville players in double figures with 19 points, but Columbia rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 56-53 win over the Kahoks in the championship game of the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic tournament Saturday evening at the Mascoutah gym. The Eagles came back from...
Columbia Missourian
MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal
Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
Auburn Plainsman
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Everybody Freeze
Henry Kissinger, former United States Secretary of State and academic observed that “The reason that university politics is so vicious is because stakes are so small." The inverse is also true — that when the stakes are incredibly high with millions to be gained or lost, minimal discussion is had with the public or the university’s students. Alabama’s 2nd highest paid civil servant — the Head of Auburn’s Football team — may go to a coach mired in legitimate controversy that may affect not only Auburn’s values and ethical standings but also its coveted football program.
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
edglentoday.com
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson
Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 murder of police officer
The Missouri Department of Corrections successfully carried out its execution of Kevin Johnson early Tuesday evening.
KMOV
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert at Chaifetz Arena, benefitting the children’s hospital. The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital....
Metallica coming to St. Louis in 2023
Metallica recently announced that they will be stopping in over 20 cities for their "M72 World Tour" next year The tour will make a stop at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
KMOV
Gas prices in St. Louis are falling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
As BOA President, Green Vows to Build a St. Louis For All
"It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone," Megan Green says at inauguration
FOX2now.com
Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry
ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made
One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning.
