The Bills will be without two Pro Bowlers on Thursday night. Two of the Buffalo Bills’ best players have been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Patriots. According to the team’s injury report, eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is out with a knee injury. Dion Dawkins, an offensive tackle who was selected to last year’s Pro Bowl, will miss the game with an ankle injury.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO