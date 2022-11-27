ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Metro riders to see more Red Line trains starting Dec. 5

WASHINGTON — Red Line riders will start seeing shorter wait times as more trains are added to service starting Dec. 5. According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the agency is adding more 7000-series trains back into service. With the additional rail cars, Red...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

67-year-old woman hurt in 2-alarm Anne Arundel Co. blaze

ODENTON, Md. — One person is in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse in Anne Arundel County early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Saint Michaels Circle in Odenton, Maryland for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived to find a three-story townhouse engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called to allow more resources to respond to the scene. About 80 firefighters responded to the fire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Families may remain displaced for a year after condo explosion

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A community meeting was held for the residents of Potomac Oaks Thursday night. The meeting was supposed to be an opportunity for the victims of the Potomac Oaks explosion to ask questions. About 100 people were on the Zoom call, including residents, representatives of the police...
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car, killed in Prince George's County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man on the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Some controversy surrounds Montgomery Co. Airpark after latest crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate after a small airplane crashed into power lines near the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg Sunday night. Rescue crews pulled trapped inside the plane tangled in power lines following the crash. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries thought to be serious.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Gaithersburg community reflects on previous plane crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Gaithersburg community is dealing with another plane crash in less than 10 years. In 2014, a small plane crashed into a house killing everyone on board as well as a mother and her two children inside their house. It has people in Gaithersburg talking about whether an airport being so close to commercial and residential properties is safe.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
