Heavy smoke seen 'for quite some distance' after empty warehouse goes up in flames
WASHINGTON — Smoke could be seen far across the District Saturday afternoon after a two-story, vacant warehouse in Southeast went up in flames. Just before 4 p.m., DC Fire and EMS responded to a two-alarm fire in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. The crews released multiple photos as they battled the blaze using an "exterior attack."
3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
One stretch of I-95 'unrivaled' for traffic jams, new report finds
WASHINGTON — A new traffic analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Board ranks some of the DMV's worst traffic spots. While the report offers a top 10 list of the region's worst areas for bottlenecks, Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, Virginia, reigns supreme. According to the report, Southbound I-95...
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
Silver Line Extension racks up ridership with Dulles Station stop
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including the highly anticipated Dulles station, opened to the public over two weeks ago and since then more than 60,000 people have entered one of the new stations. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) opened the...
Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
Metro riders to see more Red Line trains starting Dec. 5
WASHINGTON — Red Line riders will start seeing shorter wait times as more trains are added to service starting Dec. 5. According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the agency is adding more 7000-series trains back into service. With the additional rail cars, Red...
67-year-old woman hurt in 2-alarm Anne Arundel Co. blaze
ODENTON, Md. — One person is in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse in Anne Arundel County early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Saint Michaels Circle in Odenton, Maryland for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived to find a three-story townhouse engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called to allow more resources to respond to the scene. About 80 firefighters responded to the fire.
3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — Three people were taken to an area hospital due to a "carbon monoxide emergency" in Centreville, Virginia Thursday evening. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported the incident at a home in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court. Officials say they recorded high levels of CO...
Families may remain displaced for a year after condo explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A community meeting was held for the residents of Potomac Oaks Thursday night. The meeting was supposed to be an opportunity for the victims of the Potomac Oaks explosion to ask questions. About 100 people were on the Zoom call, including residents, representatives of the police...
'There's enough static electricity in there to kill you' | Firefighters who rescued pilot and passenger speak out
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — The firefighters who pulled two people from a small plane dangling Sunday from a high voltage tower in Montgomery Village spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday, saying their first instinct was to climb up with ropes, harnesses and a basket to bring down the injured pilot and passenger.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
Man hit by car, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man on the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
Some controversy surrounds Montgomery Co. Airpark after latest crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate after a small airplane crashed into power lines near the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg Sunday night. Rescue crews pulled trapped inside the plane tangled in power lines following the crash. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries thought to be serious.
Initial 911 call released after plane hits transmission tower in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A day after two people were rescued from a plane caught in a transmission tower about 100 feet in the air in Montgomery County, the initial 911 call has been released, giving insight into the moment after the plane crashed into the tower. The incident unfolded...
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
Gaithersburg community reflects on previous plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Gaithersburg community is dealing with another plane crash in less than 10 years. In 2014, a small plane crashed into a house killing everyone on board as well as a mother and her two children inside their house. It has people in Gaithersburg talking about whether an airport being so close to commercial and residential properties is safe.
