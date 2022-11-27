Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'An incredible journey': La Jolla doctor named new director of Moores Cancer Center at UCSD Health
Dr. Joseph Califano III, who specializes in head and neck cancer, has been with UCSD Health since 2015. He replaces Dr. Scott Lippman, who will remain at UCSD and lead a national program.
beckersasc.com
UCSD accused of ignoring anesthesiologist's fentanyl abuse
A recent suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Calif., accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 25. Randy Dalo...
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
kusi.com
City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
Covid Killed Half as Many San Diegans During Year Two of the Pandemic, But More Young People
This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. It’s not exactly surprising: The number of deaths related to Covid-19 dropped by almost half during the second year of the pandemic in San Diego County, after vaccines became widely available to the general public.
Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease
SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
escondidograpevine.com
San Diego North County Japanese-Americans recall World War II internments
In San Diego County, which had a population of 2,076 Japanese-Americans in 1940, families were sent to Poston, 12 miles south of Parker, Ariz. Poston was one of 10 internment camps created during World War II after an executive order authorized the Secretary of War to designate specific areas as military zones and excluded certain people from living in them. President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942.
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
When San Diego Will Start Charging Everyone for Trash
San Diegans agreed this election cycle that the city should be able to charge everyone for trash collection. While the city could impose it as soon as a 12-month cost of service study is complete, it’ll likely take a lot longer. Recall that until Measure B passed this month,...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
iheart.com
Non-Profit Receives Grant to help Seniors from becoming Homeless
CHULA VISTA - Some seniors in San Diego's South Bay will continue to have a roof over their heads thanks to some new grant funding. The Community Congregational Development Corporation recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Serving Seniors for its Senior Homelessness Prevention Program. The program provides a small amount of financial support and services to low-income elderly adults in the South Bay who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend. Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.
Drug use, homelessness, and crime: Ocean Beach community said area is on brink of disaster
SAN DIEGO — After CBS 8 aired a story about an Ocean Beach nurse anesthetist who was attacked leaving an OB restaurant, many people started posting their Ocean Beach experiences online. Stories of getting assaulted, threatened, peeping Toms, and harassed. We called San Diego Police to find out why...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
KPBS
The push for prefab housing
Some say prefabricated housing may be part of the solution in decreasing housing prices and increasing supply. And, San Diego’s Sanford Stem Cell Institute has rocketed stem cells into space a third time -- hoping to learn more about how human cells age. Then, John Waters returns to San Diego for his new Christmas show.
San Diego mayor signs order cracking down on fentanyl sales, trafficking
Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday signed an executive order to address the illicit fentanyl crisis in the city by strengthening and prioritizing law enforcement for crimes related to the sale of the drug.
Comments / 0