Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Bucs looking to break three-game skid

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak. The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Knittel bucket sinks D-B, moves Volunteer to 6-0

CHURCH HILL — Six games into his tenure as Volunteer's full-time boys basketball coach, Zac Crawford already has a marquee moment. Crawford's Falcons held off a strong run by defending TSSA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett to seal 57-55 win Tuesday night.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll

There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to find the things that will work for four quarters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
Johnson City Press

Neugebauer out as ETSU's offensive coordinator

East Tennessee State’s football team will have a new offensive coordinator after the school announced that Adam Neugebauer is no longer part of the program. The university announced Neugebauer’s departure in a news release on Monday, saying it was a mutual decision. It was not a surprising move, considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled this year while the team finished 3-8.
Johnson City Press

Livingston pumps in 41 as 'Blazers edge Pats

BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
BLUFF CITY, TN
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
Johnson City Press

Michael Thomas McGucken

JOHNSON CITY - Michael Thomas McGucken passed away suddenly at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 28, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Thomas and Marjorie McGucken.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.

JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 30

Nov. 30, 1916: The Johnson City Comet queried readers, “Do you know that your home newspaper always needs your help, and that if you were half as loyal to your home paper as your home paper is to you the home paper would prosper. Now let every true loyal citizen support his home paper, and let us add every true loyal citizen will support this paper.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU's Ted Olson earns two Grammy nominations

East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, has earned two Grammy nominations for his work on a box set about musician Doc Watson. Olson produced the first-ever retrospective on Watson, who is thought to be one of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE

