Johnson City Press
Bucs looking to break three-game skid
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak. The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
Johnson City Press
Knittel bucket sinks D-B, moves Volunteer to 6-0
CHURCH HILL — Six games into his tenure as Volunteer's full-time boys basketball coach, Zac Crawford already has a marquee moment. Crawford's Falcons held off a strong run by defending TSSA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett to seal 57-55 win Tuesday night.
Johnson City Press
UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll
There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to find the things that will work for four quarters.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Johnson City Press
Neugebauer out as ETSU's offensive coordinator
East Tennessee State’s football team will have a new offensive coordinator after the school announced that Adam Neugebauer is no longer part of the program. The university announced Neugebauer’s departure in a news release on Monday, saying it was a mutual decision. It was not a surprising move, considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled this year while the team finished 3-8.
Johnson City Press
Beason leads David Crockett to another win over South Greene
David Crockett turned back South Greene for the second time in five days with a 72-65 victory on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym. The Pioneers defeated the Rebels in the Hardee’s Classic semifinals last Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Lady Blue Devils open season by knocking off Indians
GATE CITY — Gate City did not waste any time making a statement for the basketball season. The Lady Blue Devils opened with a 44-40 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
Johnson City Press
Livingston pumps in 41 as 'Blazers edge Pats
BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football sits at No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 14 heading into SEC championship game
ATHENS — Georgia football closed out the regular season with yet another win, beating Georgia Tech. 37-14. The win moved the Bulldogs to 12-0 on the season and kept the Bulldogs at the top of the Week 14 Coaches Poll. Georgia is followed by Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3 and USC at No. 4.
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Johnson City Press
Michael Thomas McGucken
JOHNSON CITY - Michael Thomas McGucken passed away suddenly at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 28, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Thomas and Marjorie McGucken.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport rider captures vintage motocross national championship
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma.
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
Johnson City Press
Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.
JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 30
Nov. 30, 1916: The Johnson City Comet queried readers, “Do you know that your home newspaper always needs your help, and that if you were half as loyal to your home paper as your home paper is to you the home paper would prosper. Now let every true loyal citizen support his home paper, and let us add every true loyal citizen will support this paper.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Ted Olson earns two Grammy nominations
East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, has earned two Grammy nominations for his work on a box set about musician Doc Watson. Olson produced the first-ever retrospective on Watson, who is thought to be one of...
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. “For the past two years, OSR has hosted a virtual 5K fundraiser...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
