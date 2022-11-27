Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #5 Twists The End
The Mega Centurions and the Grey Knight finally discuss the truth of what is going on. Meanwhile the Knight’s brother, Nal, is after her. Will the former heroes help her defeat her brother? If they do what happens next?. Overall. 8.5/10. Writer Jon Parrish creates a very strong script....
comicon.com
Hello Darkness My Old Friend: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #102
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ quickly sets the tone for this new era and sets the stakes for the Rangers and their new sort of allies, turning a familiar foe into an even more powerful threat than they’ve ever been. Energetic, colorful, fun, and powerful with an underlying beautiful darkness that helps the story hit even harder.
Hypebae
UNDERCOVER x Stranger Things Launch Hellfire Club Collection
Answering all Stranger Things‘ fans prayers, Japanese brand UNDERCOVER has teamed up with the Netflix series to drop a collaboration inspired by the infamously misunderstood Hellfire Club. Paying homage to Eddie Munson — rest in peace, the collection includes his familiar jean jacket, crafted from Levi’s denim and complete...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 is Premiering on Toonami Soon
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been powering through its first arc in a huge war between the heroes and villains, and now even more fans will be able to check out the new episodes as the new season is officially making its way to Toonami soon! My Hero Academia's new episodes kicked off a major raid as the heroes attacked the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases, and it is currently reaching a major turning point as the first arc of the season rounds out its final episodes as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule over the next few weeks.
comicon.com
Preview: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Terminators’ #3
“VAMPIRES, VIOLENCE AND VENGEANCE! Does it count as killing a man when the man in question is already undead? This problem is one the lovely ladies of bombs and blades are going to need to wrestle with as they brutally separate bloodsuckers’ heads from their bodies! Just when you thought the night couldn’t get more bonkers…”
comicon.com
Preview: The End Of The World Is Nigh In ‘Briar’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Briar #2, dropping tomorrow from writer Christopher Cantwell, artist German Garcia, colorist Matheus Lopes, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The end of the world is nigh, now that the sleeper has become the sleepwalker! But what is Briar Rose to do about it, now...
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes review – cult status beckons for Euro horror homage
Director Kevin Kopacka indulges the sensually rich if narratively flawed world of giallo and fantastique cinema, with enjoyable if problematic results
TechRadar
How to watch Willow: stream the new adventure today
Thirty-four years after he first appeared on the big screen, Willow Ufgood is back for another dangerous quest as Willow returns for an all-new, eight-part series on Disney Plus. Serving as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name directed by Ron Howard and written and produced by George Lucas, the show sees Warwick Davis return in the lead role as the brave sorcerer. Here's how to watch Willow online, while saving a little money too...
comicon.com
Preview: A New Challenge Awaits In ‘Magic– Nahiri The Lithomancer’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1, out Wednesday. Novelist Seanan McGuire returns to the world of Magic: The Gathering with artist Kath Lobo, letterer Ed Dukeshire, and colorist Raul Angulo to bring Nahiri the Lithomancer to comics. ‘Nahiri–also known as The Harbinger–has protected her...
comicon.com
Dive Into The Worlds Of Terry Moore With Humble Bundle
Terry Moore is rightfully considered one of the great indie cartoonists, with his legendary Strangers In Paradise. Now with a Humble Bundle ending this week, you can pick up the complete works of Moore, including SIP, and donate some money to charity. The bundle features 45 volumes of incredible stories...
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Theme Song Performer Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
Singer-songwriter Kiro Akiyama is in trouble for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. The musician, who is 26, was arrested on November 23. The incident is said to have taken place in the Shibuya Ward in Tokyo. According to The Mainichi Shimbun, a major Japanese news outlet, Akiyama is said to have attacked his girlfriend during the night of November 22. He allegedly pulled her hair “among other actions.” While the other actions were not named, it’s reported that they caused injury for the girlfriend.
comicon.com
A Chance Encounter With A Crew Of Eccentric Misfits: Previewing ‘Star Wars– The High Republic Adventures’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1, dropping Wednesday from writer Daniel Jose Older and artist Toni Bruno. For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she’s ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she’s taken for granted in her life. Trapped aboard the ship of infamous space pirate Maz Kanata, will Sav ever be able to rejoin the Jedi? And if she spends much longer with Maz and her crew, will she even want to?
comicon.com
Preview – Miles And Pete Team Up In ‘Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #1
“They’re friends, heroes and…sidekicks? Peter has dragged Miles into Take Your Sidekick to Work Day, and Miles is not amused—they’re both Spider-Man, after all! So when Peter makes a mistake that unleashes villainous shenanigans on New York City, it’s up to Miles to save the day—and prove who’s the true sidekick among the Spider-Men. Vita Ayala joins the fan-favorite team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE and THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE for a brand-new adventure!”
comicon.com
What The Butler Saw: Previewing Nightwing Annual 2022 #1
Find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask, and why he only collects the hearts of some victims and not others…and why he has no heart himself. Then: Bitewing: Year One! Follow Haley in her first year with her humans Nightwing and Batgirl and see how she takes a bite out of crime in her first year becoming Bitewing!”
comicon.com
It’s M’Baku’s World: Reviewing ‘Wakanda’ #2
‘Wakanda’ takes a journey into the depths of space as the newest M’Baku deals with a collision of past and present, with the fate of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda hanging in the balance. A familiar story with some new interesting trappings full of gorgeous science-fiction style art, coupled with another educational bit of Black Panther history to cap it off.
Ang Lee Taps Son Mason Lee To Play Martial Arts Legend Bruce Lee In Epic At Sony’s 3000 Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s 3000 Pictures has finalized a deal that will see Oscar winner Ang Lee direct Bruce Lee, a film that will star the filmmaker’s son Mason Lee in the role of the iconic martial artist. Dan Futterman, whose work includes Capote and Foxcatcher, is working on a script that has seen previous versions by Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung, and, most recently, Wells Tower. Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ang Lee, Ben Everard and Brian Bell are producing, and Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva are overseeing the project for the studio. The project will see Gabler, Paiva and Tom...
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
comicon.com
Why You Should Watch ‘Business Proposal’
After being pleasantly surprised by Extraordinary Attorney Woo ,I decided to give more K-dramas a chance. In Business Proposal, a woman attends a blind date disguised as her friend with the goal of never seeing the man again. But when she realizes her date is the CEO of the company she works for and that he’s dead-set on marrying her, ghosting is no longer an option.
comicon.com
Stephen Strange Returns: Previewing ‘Strange’ #8
“WHO ARE THE BLASPHEMY CARTEL? The secrets of the Cartel are revealed, and it comes from the unlikeliest of sources! Will this be the help Clea needs to bring peace to her adopted realm? Or will this be too much for the Sorcerer Supreme to handle?”
Comments / 0