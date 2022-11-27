Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
A hunting emu? Unlikely companion helps hunter bag a buck
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Waunakee police sergeant has quite the buck tale to tell from hunting last week in Gillett. “There is a high fence deer farm behind me and I looked over there and I saw something walking with two legs and I’m like what in the world is that?” said Asher Torbeck, an Appleton native.
Fox11online.com
Green Alert issued for missing Madison veteran who has relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON (WLUK) -- A Green Alert has been issued for a veteran who has relatives in Northeast Wisconsin. Michael Segich left his home in Madison Monday evening. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says his mother last saw him at 10 p.m., and that authorities and his family are concerned about his well-being.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Christmas tree farms provide 'Trees for Troops' during annual campaign
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Members of the armed forces will soon be receiving a reminder that people are thinking of them during the holiday season. North Countree Christmas tree growers came down from Wausaukee Tuesday as part of the annual Trees for Troops campaign. It provides veterans with Christmas trees and a reminder that they're appreciated.
Fox11online.com
East-side fire becomes first residential fire of holiday season in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wreaths outside of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department buildings will now have a red bulb to signify the first home fire of this holiday season. The department was dispatched to a fire on the city's east side at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrived on...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay mulls 3 options for replacing Porlier Pier on Fox River
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police clear gas leak scene, cancel evacuation after emergency alert confusion
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay residents on the east side are returning to their homes Tuesday night after an emergency alert told them to evacuate. The alert was sent by Brown County Emergency Management as Green Bay police and Green Bay Metro Fire responded to a gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County dairy farm builds new robotic facility
Greg Gries of Libertyland Farms in Valders, Wis. They milk 320 cows and farm 1,200 acres. Libertyland Farms is the first dairy farm in Manitowoc County to have robotics in a brand new facility.
WBAY Green Bay
$100 fire puts first red bulb on Green Bay fire station wreaths
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department hung wreaths outside each of its fire stations on Thanksgiving to raise public awareness about fire safety. The wreaths go up with green lights, and a bulb turns red for each residential fire this holiday season. Nine fire stations...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah, Notre Dame and Freedom top girls rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The girls basketball season has tipped off so here's a look at the first FOX 11 Top 11 of the season:. 6. Fox Valley Lutheran (2-0) 7. St. Mary Catholic (4-0) 8. Laconia (4-1) 9. New Holstein (3-0) 10. Brillion (1-1) 11. West De Pere (3-0)
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Appleton, WI
The beautiful city of Appleton is the largest city of all the Fox Cities in Outagamie County in the state of Wisconsin. Situated on the Fox River, there’s a reason why Appleton has so many residents compared to the other Fox Cities. It’s one of the best places to...
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Neenah, Oshkosh North on top
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The boys basketball season is underway so here is a look at the first FOX 11 Top 11 of the season:. 8. St. Mary's Springs (1-0) 10. St. Mary Catholic (1-0) 11. N.E.W. Lutheran (1-0) Follow Doug Ritchay on Twitter @dougritchay.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port and Kimberly post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in girls basketball Bay Port defeated West De Pere in non-conference play, while Kimberly beat Appleton North in Fox Valley Association. Click the video for the highlights.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay announces new downtown art event
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Art is returning to the streets of downtown Green Bay. Green Bay Inc. announced Artfest, a new art and culture event, set for the weekend of July 28 - 30. “Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” said Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Comments / 0