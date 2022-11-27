Read full article on original website
fanthatracks.com
Handmaidens revealed in Darth Vader #29
From writer Greg Pak, interior artist Luke Ross and cover artist Rahzzah, this is Darth Vader #29, which sees another handmaiden enter the frame. Be sure to check back to the site later this week for our review of the issue, which arrives in stores on Wednesday 30th November. The...
fanthatracks.com
LEGO Star Wars: Obi-Wan vs Inquisitors
Obi-Wan must outwit Inquisitors as they search for the ultimate gift for Darth Vader. LEGO Star Wars Ideas Book: More than 200 Games, Activities, and Building Ideas (Lego Ideas) Hardcover Book. DK (Author) English (Publication Language) 200 Pages - 09/04/2018 (Publication Date) - DK Children (Publisher) $13.04. This is a...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: Vel Sartha
Faye Marsay walks us through what drives her character, Vel Sartha, in #Andor. Catch the finale this Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
ComicBook
New Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Anniversary Figure Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event is now in week 7, with only two more weekly merch reveals to go. As has been the case with most of the Star Wars drops, Hasbro is taking the spotlight with a new wave of figures in their Black Series lineup. This time around, it's a collection of Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Black Series figures of Chewbacca, Paploo, Emperor Palpatine, Bib Fortuna and Stormtrooper that will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow, November 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars x RSVLTS holiday collection
The festive season is heading our way fast, and our pals at RSVLTS reveal their Star Wars x RSVLTS holiday collection, a two shirt Kunuflex collection that come in both long and short sleeved options, with one design available in women’s style. “Deck The Hoth”. “Rebel Crumb” (the 2.0...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: James Gunn confirms that games will make up his DCU while CD Projekt has announced an update for ‘The Witcher Remake’
There are movies based on games, games based on comic books, and shorts based on games, based on comic books in today’s gaming news roundup. James Gunn has announced that his DCU umbrella will include video games, The Witcher Remake will be getting a much-needed update from the original and Elon Musk has aimed his ire at the App Store.
fanthatracks.com
Lucasfilm: History in Objects: Death Star plans datacard
As we move beyond the first season of Star Wars: Andor, now’s a great moment to look at the world in which it sits, one occupied by Rogue One and A New Hope. You could argue that the bridge between those two missions – Scarif and Yavin – lies in the form of a slim metal card, first seen in the 1977 original from a distance and again in 2016’s Rogue One, and Lucasfilm take a closer look at the design and creation of the Death Star plans datacard that shook a galaxy.
fanthatracks.com
Characters of The High Republic: Creighton Sun
A virtuous Jedi Master assisting with peace talks. Look inside the pages of Star Wars: Yoda (2023) #1, out this Wednesday. Meet Zoraida Córdova at Barnes & Noble, Union Square on Monday 21st September. Read an excerpt from Convergence, the latest The High Republic Phase 2 novel from Zoraida...
fanthatracks.com
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 7: The Black Series celebrates Return of the Jedi 40th
Week 7 of Bring Home The Galaxy is here, and Hasbro prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with their latest announcements, five figures from The Black Series bringing us characters from the final chapter in the original trilogy. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PAPLOO. (HASBRO/Ages...
The 'Andor' penultimate Season 1 episode reminds us there are many threads in the fabric of this story
We've seen a bank heist, then a jail break and now the show is setting up what could turn into a deadly ambush
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: Luthen Rael
Stellan Skarsgård delves into his character Luthen Rael’s motives and actions in the fight against the Empire. All episodes of #Andor are now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Kiwi's Coolness
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its anime debut around the world earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how cool Kiwi was! The Studio Trigger take on the massive Cyberpunk franchise tossed fans into a futuristic world full of characters with memorable designs. It wasn't a long series run by any means, but if reactions to the series since its premiere on Netflix have been any indication, the anime made quite a lot of waves with fans nonetheless. Even still, fans are holding out hope that there might even be more of it someday in the future.
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks Episode 151: Chaos Harmony: With guest Paul Jericho
Making Tracks is back with episode 151 as the Marks discuss the return of Farthest From, Boonta Eve 4, #CANTINA2 and the excitement of Celebration Europe 2023, a CG enhanced 1945 era Indiana Jones opening the fifth movie next June, Tony Gilroy and shooting the Ferrix funeral scene early on in the production and the potential return of Rian Johnson to films or TV. All that and Mark N and Paul Naylor catch up with The Empire Strikes Back AT-AT driver Paul Jerricho in Croydon to put the cherry on an episode filled with tangents, left-turns and the usual rambling on the latest Making Tracks.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans are now convinced CD Projekt is trolling Netflix with that Nilfgaardian armor
The long-anticipated next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is rolling out in two weeks, and the most questionable addition so far has been the Netflix-inspired Nilfgaardian armor, which you can toggle on from the menu. That’s right, folks, the controversial Nilfgaardian armor from the first season of The...
fanthatracks.com
Joonas Suotamo talks playing the Scourge in Willow: “I think I scared a lot of crew members”
Not only is he Chewbacca, but in the grand tradition of Lucasfilm ‘big guys’ moving from one franchise to another (remember Pat Roach in multiple roles in the Indiana Jones films played General Kael in the original Willow), Joonas Suotamo has appeared in the new Disney Plus series Willow, which launches today. Here, Joonas discusses his role as the Scourge in the show, and the challenges of wearing such a unique costume.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast can’t get enough of ‘The Rings of Power’ as a new DLC entices ‘The Witcher’ fans
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly becoming one of the most polarizing fantasy releases of the last handful of years, as viewers continue to rehash the first season’s many ups and downs. The show’s supporters gained a high-profile addition over the weekend, after a...
IGN
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 story will continue with episodic releases in 2023, according to CoD leaks
Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can look forward to more DLCs next year, with a slight change in the recipe. Downloadable content has been a massive part of the franchise for the past decade, with additions to the titles either adding zombie or multiplayer maps on top of existing modes. Now the team seems to be switching to campaign-themed DLCs.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final update sets up Mirage's story
There's a nice little surprise in the new update
Polygon
Marvel’s Midnight Suns isn’t just XCOM with superheroes (and that’s a great thing)
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is built on a hell of a promise. Take the studio that rebooted XCOM to stunning results, merge it with a card-battle system inspired by titles such as Slay the Spire and Inscryption, then add in the Marvel superheroes that have defined the last 15 years of pop culture. And while these pillars each stand well enough on their own, Firaxis Games uses them to support a title that is wholly unique, full of personality, and steeped in clever systems.
