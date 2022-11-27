IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Christmas is a joyful time of the year for most people, but for children in need, it’s painful. For hundreds of children in Idaho Falls and the surrounding area, there is a need to make Christmas special. This is why the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission announced the first Haven Community Toy Drive. Exclusive to Idaho Falls, this toy drive and its donations will go straight to those in the community who have the biggest need.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO