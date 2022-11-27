Read full article on original website
Ashton invites neighbors to embrace the Spirit of Christmas
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ashton is extending an invitation for everyone to embrace the spirit of the holiday season, with a day of fun activities inspired by the season. The event will also seek to raise funds for a local non-profit organization Champ’s Heart. The...
Operation Warm gives coats to local students
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Linden Park Elementary School are going in to winter with some new coats thanks to Operation Warm and Mountain America Credit Union. These organizations gave out 500 coats on Monday. Operation Warm provides coats and shoes to children across the nation. Mountain...
How to donate toys to local children in need
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Christmas is a joyful time of the year for most people, but for children in need, it’s painful. For hundreds of children in Idaho Falls and the surrounding area, there is a need to make Christmas special. This is why the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission announced the first Haven Community Toy Drive. Exclusive to Idaho Falls, this toy drive and its donations will go straight to those in the community who have the biggest need.
Downtown Idaho Falls Black Friday shopping
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Black Friday marks the official start of the Christmas shopping season, shoppers gathered in downtown Idaho Falls for local seasonal savings. Stores like WeeBee toys have been running seasonal specials since the start of November. “We sold coupon books to be able to...
3 things to know this morning – November 30, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Several schools across Idaho are hosting Candlelight Vigils tonight in memory of the four University of Idaho students who were killed over two weeks ago. CEI, ISU, and Idaho Falls School District 91 are showing their support with Vigils of their own or by keeping the lights on at their stadium.
Idaho Falls Ice Rink awaits skate delivery
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Ice Rink delayed their grand opening this weekend due to an unforeseen holdup in their ice skate delivery. According to the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation Facebook page, “The ice rink will not be open today, but Monday looks very possible.”
Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized
IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) – An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin. Bonneville Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon, after one person was hospitalized and another person treated for injuries, according to a press release.
Police release more information about shooting in Irwin that left 1 hospitalized
IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 11/28/22: Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. advising a man in one of the...
IFPD officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 63-year old man is in the hospital after being shot during a scuffle with Idaho Falls Police Sunday night. Around 8pm, police responded to a welfare check at the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue. The man had reportedly made some suicidal statements. After...
Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The crash happened between 4275 North Road in and Targhee Pass. The highway is closed in both directions from Milepost 394...
