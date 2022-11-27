ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders hold off Falcons for 19-13 win: Everything we know

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders improved to 7-5 on the season with Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

It was far from easy, as the Commanders needed a heroic defensive effort at the end to hold off the Falcons in a critical game for Washington’s potential playoff hopes.

The Falcons outgained the Commanders on the day, 332-314, behind their outstanding running game. It was the first time since Week 2 an opponent found repeated success on the ground against Washington’s stingy run defense.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke had another up-and-down performance in the win, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Heinicke’s interception at the end of the first half was a bad decision and cost the Commanders potential points.

In the end, Heinicke and the offense did just enough, led by rookie Brian Robinson’s career-high 105 rushing yards.

Here’s everything we know from Washington’s win.

Final score: Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest celebrates with a backflip while leaving the field after the Commanders’ game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Atlanta Falcons 3 7 3 0 13

Washington Commanders 7 3 6 3 19

Why the Commanders won

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in the final minute during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The picture from the above play is ultimately why the Commanders won. The Falcons chose to pass on second and goal, down six points with around a minute remaining instead of continuing to run the ball. Quarterback Marcus Mariota’s pass was tipped by defensive tackle Daron Payne leading cornerback Kendall Fuller to make an outstanding play on the ball in the end zone to come away with the interception.

Other than that, this was a competitive game where each team tried to bully the other with the running game. Both teams had plenty of success running the football, but ultimately it was Washington’s defense that made the game-changing play.

It was over when....

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) reacts after running into Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (5) in the final minute during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji was called for running into the kicker [Washington punter Tress Way] with around 40 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Commanders a first down, effectively ending the game.

Now, this did not cost Atlanta the game. The Falcons still would’ve needed to go 72 yards with no timeouts in under 40 seconds, score a touchdown and make the extra point to win. A tall task for sure, but certainly possible.

However, Ogundeji’s penalty allowed Washington fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Commanders' top performers

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 18 carries, 105 yards, 2 receptions, 20 yards, touchdown
  • DT Daron Payne: 6 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 pass defended
  • DE Montez Sweat: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack

Game notes

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) attempts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
  • Taylor Heinicke had some good and bad moments. Typical Heinicke. He was money on Washington’s first drive and started the game by completing eight of his first nine attempts. He got away with two plays. Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell intercepted an out route to McLaurin, but the ball hit the ground. In the first half, he just let the ball loose to avoid a sack, but fortunately — and correctly — it was ruled an incomplete pass. His touchdown throw to tight end John Bates was a beauty. He also missed McLaurin on a touchdown where the Commanders had to settle for three points.
  • Running back Jonathan Williams received his first significant playing time in weeks and delivered. Williams carried the ball four times for 22 yards. Williams’ runs were tone-setters. He runs with power and makes defenders miss.
  • Something to note, wide receivers Jahan Dotson [1 target] and Curtis Samuel combined for one target and zero catches. The Commanders need those two players more involved in the passing game. Samuel did have three rushing attempts.
  • It was a relatively clean game penalty-wise, with the Commanders called for four penalties for 28 yards. A hold against Andrew Norwell stalled one promising Washington drive.
  • Safety Darrick Forrest led Washington with 10 tackles, and linebacker Jamin Davis finished with 10 tackles.
  • Kicker Joey Slye has been outstanding, but his missed PAT could’ve been extremely costly. Fortunately for Slye, he doesn’t have to worry about it this week.
  • The Commanders didn’t get a lot of pressure on Mariota because Atlanta’s offense is designed for him to get rid of the ball quickly or run. Montez Sweat had a key sack for the Commanders.
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs to avoid being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51). (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Commanders head to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants [7-4] in another with major playoff implications. Washington gets the Giants in back-to-back games but gets a week off before hosting New York in Week 15.

