Christmas classics coming to a screen near you

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — What’s the holiday season without Christmas classics? All Showplace Cinemas locations will be showing several of the most beloved Christmas movies starting at the end of November.

“Snuggle up in your PJs and bring a blanket on Wednesday evenings starting 11/30 through 12/21 at 7:00 pm.” says a Showplace Cinemas spokesperson.

Among these Christmas films, the theater will be showing:

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11/30)

Elf (12/7)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (12/14)

Polar Express (12/21)

If looking for a more modern Christmas movie, AMC has got you covered with It’s Christmas Again and I Heard the Bells . Showplace will also be showing Violent Night , a holiday themed horror movie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).