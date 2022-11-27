LOOK: Commanders RB Brian Robinson's 'big hat'

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. had the best performance of his young NFL career in Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson scored the game’s first touchdown when he ran over an Atlanta defender en route to a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Later in the second half, Robinson proved he wasn’t done dishing out punishment to the Falcons. The Alabama rookie bowled over another Atlanta defender on a 10-yard run.

Overall, Robinson carried the ball 18 times for 105 yards and also caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Robinson was in a celebratory mood, showing off the biggest Washington Commanders’ hat you’re ever going to see.

Check it out.

Robinson said his friend owns a big hat company and he can hook anyone up that wants one. I am going to guess his friend’s business is about to explode — maybe.