Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exits game vs. Packers with rib injury
Philadelphia was already down Avonte Maddox at the slot cornerback spot, and star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with a rib injury. Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with six interceptions but suffered an injury attempting to make a tackle on Green Bay’s emerging rookie wide receiver, Christian Watson. With...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback
An NFL head coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback’s play this week. On the latest episode of Paramount+’s Inside the NFL, the Miami Dolphins were under the spotlight. And Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has led a very successful first-year campaign. Miami is 8-3 and leads the AFC East. The Dolphins are seeking their first division Read more... The post An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers to Start Sunday vs Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to start this Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. Rodgers, who has been dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, left his start during Sunday Night Football with a rib injury as Green Bay fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Green...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
Roob's 10 wild Eagles stats off win over Packers: Non Jalen Hurts
You want stats? We got stats. We’ve got Miles Sanders stats. We’ve got 4th-down conversion stats. We’ve got rushing touchdown stats. We’ve got every imaginable Eagles stat except Jalen Hurts stats, because those ran on Tuesday. If you keep reading, you’ll even find the most incredible...
