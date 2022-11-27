Read full article on original website
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
AOL Corp
Will Smith says that he'll 'completely understand' if audiences decline to watch 'Emancipation' after Oscars slap
As the Apple TV+ Oscar hopeful Emancipation makes its way into the awards race, all eyes are on the period drama's controversial star, Will Smith. It's the actor's first major movie role since the 94th Academy Awards in March, where he won the Best Actor statue for King Richard and shocked viewers by slapping Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke that involved his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In a new interview, Smith made it clear that he wants peoples' eyes focused on the rest of the movie's creative team.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson thought Ferris Bueller’s Day Off would end his career
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is indisputably one of the best ’80s movies out there: launching the careers of teen stars like Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Gray and establishing John Hughes as one of the best teen movie makers of that era. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off tells the story...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Hooray for Hollywood? Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and more live dangerously in the trailer to 'Babylon'
If you thought America was a party in the Roaring '20s, wait 'til you get a load of what Hollywood was up to. That's the thrust of the new trailer to the star-packed Damien Chazelle film Babylon. The Paramount Pictures movie from the Academy Award-winning La La Land director stars...
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Jimmy Kimmel Doesn’t Want to ‘Make Light’ of Will Smith Slap at 2023 Oscars: ‘It’s Got to Come Up’
No avoiding it? Jimmy Kimmel is already preparing to host the 2023 Oscars — and he’s pretty sure the infamous Will Smith slap will still be the talk of the night. “It’s got to come up in some way,” the late-night host, 55, told Extra shortly after being announced as the emcee of the 95th annual Academy Awards. “You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t [light] to comedians. You know, comedians are mad about it. … It’s like, it’s one of those things that for a group of people that find everything funny, it’s, like, not funny, you know? But of course … when they read the wrong winner one year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to make mention of that the next year.”
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he's ever made
In a press interview to promote his new collection of essays, director Quentin Tarantino has at long last revealed the film that he considers to be his best work, and the answer will certainly surprise you. To pick only one film from the storied career of Tarantino is a toughie....
Oscars 2023 to air all 23 award categories live following heavy criticism
The Oscars 2023 will fix a heavily derided change that was implemented at this year’s ceremony.It has been announced by Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, that the televised event will once again feature all 23 categories after removing eight of them from the 2022 broadcast.The categories that were not shown during the event included original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound.In a move designed to tighten the event’s running time, the trophies were handed out as attendees entered the venue...
Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) could make SAG Awards history as first actor with nominations in all possible categories
With his shared nomination in Best TV Drama Ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards, “The Morning Show” star Steve Carell set a precedent as the first performer to earn recognition in seven categories. Excluding stunt categories, there are eight in which male actors can be honored by the guild, and Carell is only one Best TV Movie/Mini Actor bid away from having competed for every possible Screen Actors Guild prize. Thanks to his work on the new limited series “The Patient,” that feat is imminently achievable. FX on Hulu’s 10-episode thriller “The Patient” stars Carell as Alan Strauss, a recently widowed...
Will Smith Admits He "Just Lost It" in First Interview About the Oscars Slap
Will Smith has finally opened up about March's Oscars slap incident. On Nov. 28, Smith appeared on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" and talked about the fallout from the incident, his family's reaction to what happened, and how he's processing it now months later. Watch the video above. First,...
Gothams Generate Oscars Momentum for Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams and Gina Prince-Bythewood
It’s easy to write off the Gotham Awards as an early bird ceremony that is decided by a jury of five industry players. It’s too small and niche to signal much of anything, right? Well, yes and no. Like any awards show, the Gothams are an opportunity for the performers and filmmakers who are gaming out a seemingly endless awards season to gain favor with Oscar voters. To that end, the campaigns of several of the Gothams’ tribute award recipients — Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) and director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) — all got high-profile boosts. Each...
Oscars 2023 predictions and the state of the race so far
Every Wednesday between now and the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023, Gold Derby expert Christopher Rosen takes a look at the 2023 Oscars landscape and the state of the race so far in the six major categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Let’s start with Best Picture, which has gotten significantly less mysterious in recent weeks. At the moment, only James Cameron‘s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has yet to screen in some capacity — and in just the last couple of weeks, highly anticipated features like...
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt & Diego Calva Lead Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood Epic – Update
UPDATED, 12:02 p.m.: Paramount has unveiled a new trailer for Babylon — the latest awards contender from filmmaker Damien Chazelle, which opens wide on December 23rd. Read more about the film below; watch the trailer above. PREVIOUSLY, SEPTEMBER 13: First at April’s CinemaCon, and then June’s CineEurope, exhibition got a glimpse of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Hollywood-set period extravaganza Babylon. On Monday, Paramount showed off the trailer at TIFF, and today dropped it for the rest of the world – check it out above. The La La Land Oscar-winner’s latest is led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva and is billed as an...
