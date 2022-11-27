Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World
Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
Disneyland, Disney World No Longer Selling Popular Offer
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has had taken two steps forward and then one step back, as Disney Shanghai recently restricted its occupancy as covid positive cases started to rise in China, once again. The park had previously been closed this year from March 21 to June 29. The...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Park Pass System Overhaul Rumored for 2023, Will Imagineering Still Move to Florida, ‘Safari Sack’ Ziploc Bags Come to Jungle Cruise, & More: Daily Recap (11/24/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels
A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Iger & Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to Discuss Future of Park Pass Reservation System
Today, during a Town Hall with Cast Members, Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed a wide-ranging number of topics including the planned hiring freeze and the speculation that Apple would possibly buy The Walt Disney Company. He was also asked about the future of the Disney Park Reservation system. Iger said...
Disney World's Epcot Changing New Attraction After Budget Cuts
Ever since Disney World in Orlando, Fla., opened in 1971, the theme park operator has been working to explore the limits of what imagination can build. The property spans over 25,000 acres and has water parks, theme parks, hotels, golf courses, a camp site, and other venues and shopping. Disney's...
WDW News Today
New ‘Ratatouille’ Handbag, Cookbook Stand, and Cutting Board Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Christmastime is here and many people are starting to buy gifts for loved ones. We found three new items at World of Disney in Disneyland that are perfect for fans of the hit Disney film, “Ratatouille”!. Remy and Emile Cheese Handbag — $24.99. This handbag is adorable!...
WDW News Today
D23 Announces Exclusive Shopping Experience at Walt Disney Imagineering Campus
On Sunday, December 11, D23 Gold Members are invited to a morning of holiday shopping at Mickey’s of Glendale, on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California. Tickets are complimentary and will go “on sale” on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST). Those...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Introduces New ‘Pearl’ Membership Tier for Castaway Club
What started with one ship, the Disney Magic, in 1998 has grown into a fleet of five cruise ships… and counting. As Disney is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, the company is introducing some special ways to celebrate the milestone, including a new membership tier, Pearl, for Castaway Club members.
WDW News Today
Toy Story Holiday Popcorn Bucket Returns to Disneyland Resort
Last year’s “Toy Story” holiday popcorn bucket has returned to Disneyland Resort for the 2022 holiday season. We found the bucket available at the Buena Vista Street popcorn cart in Disney California Adventure. It includes regular popcorn at the time of purchase. Toy Story Blocks Premium Bucket...
Comments / 0