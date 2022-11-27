ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
FRENCHTOWN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me

I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
FORT BENTON, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What? ‘Yellowstone’ Rip Wheeler May Be More Montanan Than You!

We are deep into season 5 of the hit television show 'Yellowstone.' As each episode airs, we see more and more familiar faces and places from our community. Many people here in Montana auditioned for parts as extras, and if you pay close enough attention, odds are you will see someone you will see a fellow Montanan in the background. But, did you know that part of the main cast are Montanans too?
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week

This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

How Small Can Montana’s Counties Get? Here’s the 5 Smallest Ones

Montana has a lot of counties, which makes sense considering it's the fourth largest state in the United States. The population of these counties isn't very high, but some are quite large in size, like Beaverhead County, Flathead County, and Big Horn County. But which ones are the smallest? And, just how small are they? Let's look at the top five smallest counties in Montana. Is your hometown in one of these?
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

There She Is, Montana’s Official State Christmas Tree

There's she is. That is Montana's official state capitol Christmas tree. I just have one question: is it bigger or smaller than the Griswold family Christmas tree?. Last week, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte made it official:. It’s official — our State Capitol Christmas tree has been harvested in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge...
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Montana officials urge judge to lift limit on wolf kills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials on Monday asked a judge to lift a restraining order that restricted wolf hunting and trapping following concerns that too many of the animals could be killed this winter. The hearing before District Judge Chris Abbott in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make […]
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?

Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Look! Popular Montana Music Festival Announces Epic 2023 Lineup

One of Montana's most popular music festivals just released its lineup for 2023. Check it out!. The Under the Big Sky Festival is truly one of a kind. Since the inaugural festival in 2019, it has grown into the biggest in the state. The UTBS Festival takes place on Big Mountain Ranch near Whitefish, Montana. The festival features three days of some of the finest in folk, Americana, and outlaw music. There's even a rodeo! The 2023 festival is scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16.
WHITEFISH, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Friends of the Montana Constitution’ announced

Friends of the Montana Constitution logo. Mae Nan Ellingson, the youngest Delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, announced in a news release Monday the formation of Friends of the Montana Constitution, a Montana nonprofit and nonpartisan educational corporation. The news release noted Friends, led by Ellingson, has three purposes...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending

I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

