Bridgeville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photos: Shaler's Annual 'Lite' Up Night

Shaler Township’s annual Lite Up Night took place on Nov. 19 at Shaler North Hills Library and Shaler Middle School. The event featured a parade, firepits for marshmallow toasting, an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, miniature train rides and more. “We had a lot of generous sponsors who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Luminary Night returns with crafts, carols, Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Greensburg’s 53rd annual Luminary Night holiday celebration is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with most activities taking place along Pennsylvania Avenue. Rows of luminaria will add a festive glow to downtown streets as visitors enjoy seasonal music, activities for kids and shopping at local stores. A Christmas...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 30, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Christmas tree lighting ceremony, dinner set in New Kensington. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Daycation: Steubenville, Ohio, boasts world's largest display of life-sized nutcrackers

Experience a whimsical and traditional holiday walking tour of 200 life-sized nutcrackers on display in historic Steubenville, Ohio, located about 40 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Steubenville Nutcracker Village offers a free, 24/7 nutcracker self-guided outdoor tour opportunity through Jan. 7. Billed as the world’s largest collection of life-sized nutcrackers,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary

Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bridgeville names street after lifelong resident

The narrow thoroughfare connecting McMillen and Chartiers streets in Bridgeville had no name until Nov. 14, when borough council adopted an ordinance to honor a lifelong resident. Whether she was serving ice cream at the family grocery store or serving two decades on council, Mary Weise has been a local...
pittsburghmagazine.com

What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?

Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
macaronikid.com

Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season

If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
