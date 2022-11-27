Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
New Restaurant Opens with Sizzle and Flare at Piazza in South FayetteLesley C GamwellBridgeville, PA
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photos: Shaler's Annual 'Lite' Up Night
Shaler Township’s annual Lite Up Night took place on Nov. 19 at Shaler North Hills Library and Shaler Middle School. The event featured a parade, firepits for marshmallow toasting, an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, miniature train rides and more. “We had a lot of generous sponsors who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Luminary Night returns with crafts, carols, Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Greensburg’s 53rd annual Luminary Night holiday celebration is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with most activities taking place along Pennsylvania Avenue. Rows of luminaria will add a festive glow to downtown streets as visitors enjoy seasonal music, activities for kids and shopping at local stores. A Christmas...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe Holly Jolly days include tree lighting, Santa visit, Aubrey Burchell performance
Latrobe’s annual Holly Jolly festival is returning over three days this week, beginning with a revived holiday Light Up Night on Thursday. North Huntingdon singer Aubrey Burchell, who reached the semifinal round of “America’s Got Talent” this year, will be among those providing live entertainment Saturday in downtown Latrobe.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 30, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Christmas tree lighting ceremony, dinner set in New Kensington. The...
Scottdale house tour will offer peek at Greystone Manor renovation
Participants taking Scottdale’s Christmas House Tour will get a peek inside a landmark residence dating back to the early 20th century that is in the midst of an extensive restoration. They’ll also have the chance to visit four other standout dwellings in the community as well as one of...
‘It was a shell’: Two-century-old Bethel Park homestead brought back to life
A photograph mounted prominently on Luke Erny’s living room wall shows his Bethel Park home at some point in the distant past, with accompanying text relating its history:. “Lytle Road was named after the early Lytle family settlers. The Lytle homestead still stands near the corner of Lytle Road and Applegate Avenue.”
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Santa Claus pays a visit to Leechburg's Small Business Saturday
Leechburg was among the towns across the Alle-Kiski Valley that had a Small Business Saturday event. The event was started by American Express about a decade ago to promote shopping at small businesses the day after Black Friday, which has been dominated by big box retailers. One of the visitors...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daycation: Steubenville, Ohio, boasts world's largest display of life-sized nutcrackers
Experience a whimsical and traditional holiday walking tour of 200 life-sized nutcrackers on display in historic Steubenville, Ohio, located about 40 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Steubenville Nutcracker Village offers a free, 24/7 nutcracker self-guided outdoor tour opportunity through Jan. 7. Billed as the world’s largest collection of life-sized nutcrackers,...
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary
Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bridgeville names street after lifelong resident
The narrow thoroughfare connecting McMillen and Chartiers streets in Bridgeville had no name until Nov. 14, when borough council adopted an ordinance to honor a lifelong resident. Whether she was serving ice cream at the family grocery store or serving two decades on council, Mary Weise has been a local...
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
Community holds dinner fundraiser for local 5-year-old boy recovering from heart surgery
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — Local community members came together in Greensburg at a dinner fundraiser to help support a 5-year-old boy recovering from surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Conor Watson has been in the hospital for the last 38 days after a routine open-heart surgery ran...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?
Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
macaronikid.com
Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season
If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
