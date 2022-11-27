Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday.

Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall.

“It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday in a statement. “There does not appear to be evidence of any threat to campus.”

The student’s name has not been released.

Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Sunday evening for police activity at Magnolia Hall but didn’t provide any other details. Community members were asked to avoid the area, and shortly after 11 p.m., the university said the police activity had cleared.

Magnolia Hall is located off University Boulevard.

News13 has reached out to officials for more information.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.