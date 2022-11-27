ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday.

Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall.

“It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday in a statement. “There does not appear to be evidence of any threat to campus.”

The student’s name has not been released.

Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Sunday evening for police activity at Magnolia Hall but didn’t provide any other details. Community members were asked to avoid the area, and shortly after 11 p.m., the university said the police activity had cleared.

Magnolia Hall is located off University Boulevard.

News13 has reached out to officials for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRU9k_0jPK8F5H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHXrn_0jPK8F5H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbsMv_0jPK8F5H00

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
NICHOLS, SC
wpde.com

Community supports Pawleys Island 'Stick Man' after being severely burned in fire accident

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The workshop where Thomas Williams spends countless hours sculpting one-of-a-kind pieces of art has pieces of wood laying dormant in a pile. “I let the wood speak to me and every stick I touch I’m telling you it’s prayed for. Now I ain't gonna tell you it’ll open the red sea but I can tell you all of my sticks are blessed," explained Mr. Williams.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
WMBF

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard. A view from a South Carolina...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway man, 25, dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 21 crash on Highway 66, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 on Highway 66 in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, of Conway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the crash, which authorities said happened at about 11 a.m. near Bumpy Road. Bethany […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after 2 people shot in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were found shot in Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded around midnight to the 1300 block of Hemingway Street for a report of gunshots. Officers said they found two people with...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash

The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy