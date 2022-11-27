Justin Herbert Reaches Two Massive Passing Milestones vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has reached two major passing milestones in Week 12's contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

With two touchdown passes in the first half, Herbert has passed former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the second-most passing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first three seasons. Dan Marino is in first.

He found Keenan Allen on a two-yard pass for his first score before hitting DeAndre Carter for a 33-yard touchdown to accomplish the feat.

Herbert was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and immediately impressed upon arrival. He set the following records for a rookie quarterback:

Most passing touchdowns: 31

Most passing yards per game: 289.1

Most 300 yard passing games: 8

Most completions: 396

Herbert's two scores through the air gave Los Angeles a 14-10 lead over Arizona in the first half.

Herbert also hit another piece of history in the final stages of the game.

Heading into Sunday, Herbert needed just 208 passing yards to surpass NFL legend Peyton Manning for the second most passing yards by a quarterback in his first three seasons. Andrew Luck is currently first in that category.

There's been just one game this season where Herbert did not throw for over 200 yards.

He crossed the 208-yard mark late in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard pass to Josh Palmer on the left sideline.

