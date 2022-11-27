Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets rebound from 2-0 deficit but come up short to Golden Knights in shootout
In a game where the Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights were evenly matched by nearly every metric throughout the night, it was only fitting that it took a seven-round shootout to, at long last, decide a winner. Shot attempts in Monday night's game favored the Blue Jackets 51-50, while Vegas had...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers End Skid with 3-1 Win over Isles
The Philadelphia Flyers put an end to a 10-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders at the Well Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Philly earned a 33-24 shot on goal advantage in the game. It was structured, hard-working effort up and down the lineup and the Flyers received rock solid goaltending when they needed it. Kevin Hayes (5-on-5 and empty net goals) and Lukas Sedlak (two assists, three shots on goal, 8-for-14 on faceoffs) led the way offensively.
Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak
By KEN POWTAK Associated PressBOSTON - Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal, raising his career point total to 999, and Andrei Vasilievskiy stopped 23 shots...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blues’ Loss to the Stars – 11/28/22
The St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars met for the first time this season on Monday night. The Central Division-leading Stars came to St. Louis on a two-game losing streak and struggling with a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 games. On the other side, the hometown Blues returned home from their road trip, winning only one of their three games. Playing in their eighth game in 13 days, the Blues could not build off their momentum from the overtime victory against the Florida Panthers, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Below .500 and out of playoff position, the Florida Panthers begin a pivotal road trip
More than a quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season is done and if it ended today, the Florida Panthers would not be in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
