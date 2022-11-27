Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet lost the puck in a mass of bodies. After Penn State’s Izzy Heminger sent a bullet from just inside the blue line, DeSmet swung her body the wrong way on the save attempt and the puck flew untouched into the top right corner of the net. PSU took a short-lived 2-0 lead near the end of the second period. But less than a minute later, the Nittany Lions struck again.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO