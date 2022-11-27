Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over Notre Dame: Edwards dominates, late-game heroics
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse didn’t look like a team that lost three-straight games before Saturday. The offense, which disappeared during a 44-point showing in Champaign this week, came out aggressive, immediately getting the ball to Jesse Edwards inside. The Fighting Irish found as much success as the Orange though, nailing eight 3-pointers in the first half and keeping the game close throughout the afternoon.
Daily Orange
SU loses first conference game, falls 4-0 to Penn State
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet lost the puck in a mass of bodies. After Penn State’s Izzy Heminger sent a bullet from just inside the blue line, DeSmet swung her body the wrong way on the save attempt and the puck flew untouched into the top right corner of the net. PSU took a short-lived 2-0 lead near the end of the second period. But less than a minute later, the Nittany Lions struck again.
Daily Orange
SU advances to 2nd-ever College Cup, defeats Vermont 2-1
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. All of Syracuse’s bench stood with five minutes left. The Orange’s midfielders were clearing every Vermont chance while SU keeper Russell Shealy punched the ball away. Shealy collided with Catamount Garrett Lillie...
Daily Orange
Syracuse women’s lacrosse announces 2023 schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse women’s lacrosse released its schedule for the 2023 season Thursday. The Orange will open the year against Northwestern and Maryland, who both made the Final Four in last year’s NCAA Tournament. SU lost to the Wildcats in the NCAA quarterfinals 15-4 in 2022, and last played the Terrapins in 2020, winning 10-5.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: What to know about Notre Dame, Syracuse’s 1st ACC opponent
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse’s losing streak has now hit three after a 73-44 thumping against No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night. SU shot less than 30% from the field, and no players reached double-digit points. Judah Mintz hit just 3-of-16 attempts and Joe Girard III was held scoreless. The Orange are now 3-4 for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year tenure as head coach.
Daily Orange
What to know about Syracuse’s Elite 8 opponent Vermont
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Giona Leibold’s 83rd-minute goal against Cornell gave Syracuse a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 — the year the Orange advanced to the Final Four. Both two tournament wins this year have been one-goal matches with clutch goals at the end of regulation or in overtime.
Daily Orange
Syracuse men’s lacrosse releases 15-game 2023 schedule
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse men’s lacrosse announced its 15-game regular season schedule for 2023, where it will face four 2022 NCAA Tournament teams and play six Atlantic Coast Conference games. The Orange come off a 4-10 season, the most losses in a year in program history, as head coach Gary Gait enters his second year in charge of the men’s program.
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s November woes persist because of lack of depth, discipline
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Garrett Shrader’s kneel at the end of Syracuse’s win over Boston College Saturday snapped a streak. And it wasn’t a pretty one. The last time the Orange won a November...
Daily Orange
Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they’re inclusive.
Daily Orange
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Daily Orange
Student organizations struggle to manage fiscal obstacles with new tier system
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Senior Simone Bellot has yet to see a student organization experience a large increase in access to funding in her four years at Syracuse University. Four “funding tiers” dictate how much money the over 300...
Daily Orange
Jingle bell rock out at these 4 concerts this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Three musicians from central New York join forces under the name King Squiddy and the Sethlapods at the Lost Horizon this weekend. Seth Panebianco, the band’s bassist and vocalist, formed the group alongside guitarist Chris Watson and drummer Evan Gray. The show is open to attendees 16 years old and older.
Daily Orange
SU alumna Shanti Das advocates for mental health through non-profit
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicidal thoughts. On the surface, Shanti Das was the portrait of success. She had a six-figure job, drove an expensive car and worked with top-notch hip-hop and R&B artists like Usher and Outkast. She held numerous leadership positions at the prestigious recording labels Capitol Records, LaFace Records, Sony Music and more. But Das stepped away from music when her mental health deteriorated, and she knew something needed to change.
Daily Orange
In midst of increased mass shootings nationwide, SPD, SU remain vigilant
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Since 1966, there have been nine mass shootings on college campuses, with six taking place in the last 15 years. Since the start of the 21st century, shootings on college campuses have risen...
Daily Orange
Students rally outside HBC in rain and wind in support of ongoing protests in Iran
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Pushed onto the patio of Huntington Beard Crouse Hall by wind and rain, around 20 people holding signs which read “WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM,” rallied in support of protests in Iran against the country’s “morality police” on Wednesday.
Comments / 0