It appears that Adrian Klemm is looking to land a big-time junior college offensive lineman once again. Keyshawn Blackstock, the No. 1 rated JUCO IOL and No. 3 overall JUCO player in the nation, recently listed his top-12 schools, including the Oregon Ducks among them. It appears that the Ducks are in a great position to add Blackstock to the 2023 recruiting class, given a 55.4% chance of landing him according to On3. The Ducks already have a commitment from 4-star JUCO lineman George Silva, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 JUCO OT in the class. We will see in the coming weeks or months if Klemm is able to land another big body on the offensive line. Keyshawn Blackstock’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 GA OL Rivals 4 5.8 GA OL ESPN N/A N/A GA OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 GA OL 247 Composite 4 0.9000 GA OL Vitals Hometown Covington, Georgia Projected Position Offensive Guard Height 6-foot-5 Weight 315 Pounds Class 2023 (JUCO) Recruitment Oregon Ducks officially offer on September 28, 2022 No Official Visit to Eugene as of November 29, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners Illinois Fighting Illini Florida State Seminoles Michigan State Spartans Tennessee Volunteers Oklahoma State Cowboys TCU Horned Frogs Auburn Tigers Penn State Nittany Lions Houston Cougars South Carolina Gamecocks Twitterhttps://twitter.com/keyshawnblacks5/status/159618187216120217611

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 MINUTES AGO