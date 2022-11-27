Read full article on original website
The Daily South
The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas
Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Exact date you're officially allowed to put Christmas decorations up
If you like to put your Christmas tree up early, then good news! As this is the exact date you're 'allowed' to put your tree up - and it's actually earlier than you might think. Now Halloween is officially out of the way - and Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey...
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
WLKY.com
Holiday movies and specials: Christmas programming schedule for WLKY
WLKY will start airing Christmas movies and specials soon. Among them are favorites like "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." Start planning your watch parties now with this programming schedule provided by CBS:. Friday, Nov. 25. "Frosty The Snowman," 8 p.m. "Frosty Returns," 8:30 p.m. "A Christmas Proposal,"...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Christmas Mystery’ on HBO Max, A Yuletide Mystery That’s Fun For The Whole Family
A Christmas Mystery on HBO Max is your classic yuletide whodunnit. 100 years ago, a set of jingle bells fell from Santa’s sleigh in the town of Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing prosperity to everyone who lived there. When the bells go missing from the museum that holds them, everyone in town panics and 11-year-old Violet Pierce is determined to find out who stole them.
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for
We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season
Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
Experts Reveal 'Perfect' Date To Put Your Christmas Tree and Decorations Up
Nearly 80 percent of Americans say putting up their Christmas decorations early "gets them in the holiday spirit."
Christmas Specials You Can’t Live Without
It is that time of year again. The turkeys are thawing, and family and friends will gather around the dining room table to laugh about old memories and argue about politics. After the second or third piece of pumpkin pie is finished, you push back from the table, and change into a pair of sweatpants.
Santa Claus' Post Office in North Finland Is Full of Christmas Cheer
They get letters from all over the world!
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
familyconnect.org
You Can Touch the Elf on the Shelf: A Letter from Santa Claus
Editor’s note: Santa gives permission to children who are blind or low vision to touch their “Elf on the Shelf.” We hope you utilize this updated post from parent Holly Bonner of of Blind Motherhood to make the holidays meaningful and accessible for your child!. If You...
The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree. And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on...
‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 3 Recap: Scott Calvin Auditions Peyton Manning To Be Santa Claus
Scott Calvin begins his search for the new Santa Claus. That included a visit from Peyton Manning and the CEO of the fictional company EverythingNow. Here's what we know about 'The Santa Clauses.'
How To Decorate Your Home Like The Grinch
Do you want to decorate like your favorite Christmas caper? Here are some unique ways to add a Grinchy vibe to your home that will look great year-round!
A Special Look at "Rudolph": One of THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS
THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED by Herbie J PilatoPhoto byArchway Publishing. [The following is a special excerpt from the book, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED by Herbie J Pilato, published by Archway Publishing.]
