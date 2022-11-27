ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect still on loose after assault, robbery at San Mateo laundromat

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed two people at a laundromat in San Mateo. San Mateo Police said Tevita Taunaholo, 25, is wanted for his role in two separate attacks on Oct. 16 that happened at the Shoreview Laundromat. His brother Mosese Taunaholo was already arrested in the incident along with a third man, Philimon Lauaki.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for allegedy threatening Berkeley mom, 5-year-old with gun

BERKELEY -- A Bay Point woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Berkeley mom who was coming to the aid of her 5-year-old son.Berkeley police said the incident took place in the city's Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood on Aug. 29.  A woman -- reportedly identified as Tiffany Payne --  approached a 5-year-old boy on the 2200 block of Bonar Street and started bothering him.When the child's mother confronted her, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother's head. She shot the gun in the air and then threatened the mom. ...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings

OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said. The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United. School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle

ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF

A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in deadly Antioch gas station shooting arrested; no murder charge filed

ANTIOCH – An arrest has been in connection with a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Antioch over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but a murder charge has not been filed in the case.Shortly after 2 a.m. on November 26, officers were called to the Extra Mile gas station at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim down on the floor, with a gunshot wound to the head.The victim, later identified as 36-year-old James Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.According to a preliminary investigation,...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
DALY CITY, CA

