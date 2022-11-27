Read full article on original website
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
SFist
Prosecutors: French Bulldog Theft In South San Francisco Was Arranged By Ex-Girlfriend With Help From Gang Members
A case from the summer of 2021 — one of a spate of high-profile robberies involving French bulldogs in the Bay Area — is finally hitting a courtroom in San Mateo County, and it was not a random theft. We heard about the case in late July 2021,...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect still on loose after assault, robbery at San Mateo laundromat
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed two people at a laundromat in San Mateo. San Mateo Police said Tevita Taunaholo, 25, is wanted for his role in two separate attacks on Oct. 16 that happened at the Shoreview Laundromat. His brother Mosese Taunaholo was already arrested in the incident along with a third man, Philimon Lauaki.
Woman arrested for allegedy threatening Berkeley mom, 5-year-old with gun
BERKELEY -- A Bay Point woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Berkeley mom who was coming to the aid of her 5-year-old son.Berkeley police said the incident took place in the city's Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood on Aug. 29. A woman -- reportedly identified as Tiffany Payne -- approached a 5-year-old boy on the 2200 block of Bonar Street and started bothering him.When the child's mother confronted her, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother's head. She shot the gun in the air and then threatened the mom. ...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
Woman arrested after approaching boy, firing shots in Berkeley: officials
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she was accused of firing shots in Berkeley’s Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood, the City of Berkeley said. The unnamed suspect is a 41-year-old woman from Bay Point. The incident happened on Aug. 29 in the area of Bonar Street and Allston Way. According to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
KTVU FOX 2
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
San Francisco District Attorney announces charges in Tenderloin killing, robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin. Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to […]
San Francisco District Attorney announces conviction in brutal beating death
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday a second-degree murder conviction against a man accused of beating to death the woman he lived with. “Mary Atchison did not have to die at the hands of her abuser,” Jenkins stated. “Although, this verdict delivers justice for Ms. Atchison’s family and sends […]
2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings
OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said. The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United. School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
EXCLUSIVE: Coworker opens up after Antioch gas station clerk killed during 'botched' robbery
Breaking down into tears, Annette Matamoroz describes James Williams, the 36-year-old Chevron employee gunned down during the attempted robbery, as a kind-hearted man who died trying to protect her and the store.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apple Store Robbery: $35K of iPhones and Laptops Stolen on Black Friday
Two men threatened violence toward shoppers while they stole merchandise worth $35,000 at an Apple Store in Palo Alto on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Palo Alto police took the robbery call at 4:17 p.m. after two suspects entered the the downtown Palo Alto store and shoplifted several items, including multiple iPhones and laptops.
Baby reportedly overdoses on fentanyl at San Francisco park
The safety of San Francisco parks is under fire after a toddler overdosed on fentanyl while playing this week. The 10-month-old baby who suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose at Moscone Park on Tuesday is safely recovering at home.
Richmond human trafficker’s victims included 15-year-old girl
A 37-year-old Richmond man faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 years to life on human trafficking charges in a case in which one of the victims is 15 years old, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. In November last year, Richmond police became suspicious of Jerry...
DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle
ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
NBC Bay Area
Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF
A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
Suspect in deadly Antioch gas station shooting arrested; no murder charge filed
ANTIOCH – An arrest has been in connection with a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Antioch over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but a murder charge has not been filed in the case.Shortly after 2 a.m. on November 26, officers were called to the Extra Mile gas station at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim down on the floor, with a gunshot wound to the head.The victim, later identified as 36-year-old James Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.According to a preliminary investigation,...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD make arrests in connection to deadly shooting on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects this month in connection to a deadly shooting on a Muni bus back in August. The shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 3, aboard the number 8 Bayshore bus at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, killed a 20-year-old man and injured a 62-year-old woman.
Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
