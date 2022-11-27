Read full article on original website
BBC
Josh Rock: Antrim thrower beats Nathan Girvin to win World Youth Championship
Antrim's Josh Rock continued his rapid rise in the sport by overcoming Nathan Girvin 6-1 to secure the World Youth Championship title. The 21-year-old produced a record average of 104 in the Minehead final as he beat his Scottish opponent and take the £10,000 top prize. Rock hit a...
When are the 2022 World Cup quarter finals?
When the 2022 World Cup quarter finals are due to take place in Qatar.
Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed
Manchester City have had confirmation of the dates of three Premier League fixtures with one of them being the key clash at the top of the table against Arsenal.
tennisuptodate.com
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
Yardbarker
Djokovic makes surprising appearance at Davis Cup Finals between Canada and Australia
Novak Djokovic surprisingly attended the Davis Cup Finals between Australia and Canada in Malaga with his brother and son Stefan. Australia and Canada competed in the Davis Cup Finals, which were held in Malaga. Pospisil's longtime pal Djokovic made a surprise appearance at the event to see the championship game and ultimately witness his close friend win the prize. Pospisil and Djokovic started the contentious PTPA together as friends who have known each other for a long time.
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City face Chelsea in pick of the ties – as it happened
Chelsea will travel to Manchester City, while Oxford United will host Premier League leaders Arsenal
Linn Grant Wins Race To Costa Del Sol In Thrilling Final Round Battle
Linn Grant beat fellow Swede Maja Stark to the Race To Costa Del Sol title
NOLA.com
USA is into knockout stage at World Cup; See odds for round of 16 match vs. Netherlands
The United States men's soccer team survived to beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will advance to the knockout stage of the tournament, which begins with the round of 16 on Saturday. Next, Team USA plays the Netherlands on Saturday in a...
Sporting News
England vs Wales World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022
The long-anticipated 'Battle of Britain' is upon us at the World Cup, and England face Wales with last-16 qualification on the line. The Three Lions have edged into the lead of Group B but their hopes of glory in Qatar could still come crashing down. But in order for that to happen, Wales must regroup and rediscover their giantkilling best.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales' Gareth Bale insists 'all the pressure' is on England
Gareth Bale says Wales are "ready to go" before their final Group B match against England, which Wales must win to stand any chance of progressing to the World Cup last 16. Watch all the Fifa World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek well clear in WTA top 10 prize-money earners list which includes Jabeur, Garcia and Barty
Swiatek topped the top 10 in prize money earnings on the WTA side of things ahead of Jabeur, Garcia and Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek dominated the WTA tour this year and it certainly shows as we look at the top 10 earners on the WTA tour. The Polish player won multiple events including two grand slams and that's why she easily won the prize money battle this year.
Wales vs. England, FREE live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, where to watch the World Cup
TV Channel: FS1 (4K), NBC Universo. Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale. Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane. Soccer Odds and Betting Lines. Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday...
