BBC

Josh Rock: Antrim thrower beats Nathan Girvin to win World Youth Championship

Antrim's Josh Rock continued his rapid rise in the sport by overcoming Nathan Girvin 6-1 to secure the World Youth Championship title. The 21-year-old produced a record average of 104 in the Minehead final as he beat his Scottish opponent and take the £10,000 top prize. Rock hit a...
tennisuptodate.com

“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph

Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
Yardbarker

Djokovic makes surprising appearance at Davis Cup Finals between Canada and Australia

Novak Djokovic surprisingly attended the Davis Cup Finals between Australia and Canada in Malaga with his brother and son Stefan. Australia and Canada competed in the Davis Cup Finals, which were held in Malaga. Pospisil's longtime pal Djokovic made a surprise appearance at the event to see the championship game and ultimately witness his close friend win the prize. Pospisil and Djokovic started the contentious PTPA together as friends who have known each other for a long time.
Sporting News

England vs Wales World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022

The long-anticipated 'Battle of Britain' is upon us at the World Cup, and England face Wales with last-16 qualification on the line. The Three Lions have edged into the lead of Group B but their hopes of glory in Qatar could still come crashing down. But in order for that to happen, Wales must regroup and rediscover their giantkilling best.
tennisuptodate.com

Swiatek well clear in WTA top 10 prize-money earners list which includes Jabeur, Garcia and Barty

Swiatek topped the top 10 in prize money earnings on the WTA side of things ahead of Jabeur, Garcia and Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek dominated the WTA tour this year and it certainly shows as we look at the top 10 earners on the WTA tour. The Polish player won multiple events including two grand slams and that's why she easily won the prize money battle this year.

