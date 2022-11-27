ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU women finish Las Vegas road trip with win

By Nick Dugan
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WJHL) – The Bucs came out on top of another defensive battle, closing out their time at the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 55-46 victory over UC San Diego.

ETSU shot just 33.3 percent from the floor in the win, but grabbed 16 offensive rebounds for 12 second chance points against the Tritons.

UC San Diego took its only lead of the game on a Parker Montgomery jump shot, which gave her team a 10-8 advantage. However, a Jiselle Thomas three-pointer gave the Blue and Gold the lead back just 20 seconds later – and they would not relinquish it the rest of the way.

Bucs go cold in second half, fall to Georgia in Athens

Five ETSU players scored at least eight points on the afternoon, as the team was led by Courtney Moore’s eleven, to go along with three assists. Jayla Ruffus-Milner had a near double-double with ten points and seven boards.

The Bucs earned their sixth win of the season on Sunday, which matches their entire 2021-22 season total. The 6-2 start is the best the program has seen in eight games since 1996-97.

ETSU returns home for a Thursday matchup with Vanderbilt at 7 p.m.

