PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The hail came down fast and furious in some parts of the area Sunday.KDKA received several photos and videos from people in Fayette and Washington Counties, detailing the impacts of today's severe weather.In Fayette County, the National Weather Service posted photos of hail measuring up to two inches.In Stockdale, more damage from the hail, but this is the siding of someone's house.Even more large hail was found in Perryopolis.Juliann Baysinger was working inside Beck's Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis when the hailstorm roared through Sunday afternoon.She said the sounds coming from outside sent her into...
WDTV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the weather getting colder more people are finding themselves in need of shelter. Hazels House of Hope on Scott Ave. in Morgantown is helping people to meet their needs in more ways than one this winter. Over the past year lots of work has gone into transforming the old Ramada into a shelter providing people with basic amenities.
woay.com
WDTV
WDTV
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A boy was killed during a hunting accident in Pocahontas County, authorities said. Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell 5 News the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot. The accident happened Thanksgiving Day on Bear Mountain,...
WDTV
Carol Landis Chaney, 78, of 2 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont, WV died Thursday, 24 November 2022, at Genesis Nursing Home, of Fairmont WV. She was born December 14, 1943 in Fairmont, WV. She was the daughter of the late Leonadus and Viola Chaney along with three brothers and two sisters preceded in her death.
Metro News
WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
WDTV
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to reports of a small fire at the permanently closed Lost Creek Elementary School Tuesday evening. A smoke alarm went off at the school at 8:05 p.m., and when authorities arrived, they reported smoke coming from a heater in girl’s bathroom.
WDTV
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County. Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP. The accident occurred as a 2020...
WDTV
Julia DeVito, 88, of Fairmont, peacefully passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Fazio’s Elder Care in Monongah. She was born in Fairmont on November 17, 1934, daughter of the late Nicola and Barbara Carni. Julia was a loving mother and grandmother, known as Dewey Duck to her family. She hosted family dinners every Sunday and had weekly lunches with her sisters and then additional family members until the pandemic. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and Folk Choir. She and her sister, Barbara, were volunteer drivers with the Marion County Meals on Wheels for 36 years. She was an avid sports fan following the Steelers, Pirates and Fairmont State football and basketball. She and her husband, Eugene, were long-time WVU football and basketball season ticket holders. She was an avid bowler and bowled for many years with family and friends. She bowled in numerous state and national tournaments. She enjoyed playing Bingo with her daughter, sister, and niece. Later in life, she became a member of the Rock Steady Boxing Program for those who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Julia is survived by her son Thomas DeVito and wife Patty, daughter Jeanie Brenneman and husband Bob, and daughter Holly DeVito and husband Guy Moreno. Also surviving are grandchildren Valerie Rinehart (Michael), Greg DeVito (Dani), Angie Gaston (Jarid), Becky DeVito, Krystie Davis (Greg), and Nick Moreno (Sierra), great-grandchildren Dominic and Gabriella Rinehart, Matthew DeVito and Aubrey Gaston, sisters Mary Jo DeVito and Barbara Lusk, sister-in-law Madelyn (Miggie) Walsh, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, to whom she was married for 54 years, and brothers James, Joseph, and John Carni. Family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home on Monday, December 5 from 4pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fairmont with Father Kishore Varaparla officiating. A private graveyard committal service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fazio’s Elder Care for their love, compassion, and excellent care, Sister Stella, and Danielle from Amedysis Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Marion County Meals on Wheels at PO Box 1264, Fairmont, WV 26555-1264.
