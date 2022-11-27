On Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, and they dominated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Buckeyes will have to watch from home and hope that they can still find their way in to the College Football Playoff. Believe it or not, there is scenario where the Wolverines and Buckeyes could have a rematch in the in the College Football Playoff.

