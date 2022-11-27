Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Josh Rock: Antrim thrower beats Nathan Girvin to win World Youth Championship
Antrim's Josh Rock continued his rapid rise in the sport by overcoming Nathan Girvin 6-1 to secure the World Youth Championship title. The 21-year-old produced a record average of 104 in the Minehead final as he beat his Scottish opponent and take the £10,000 top prize. Rock hit a...
BBC
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
tennisuptodate.com
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
BBC
Hibs-Hearts derby draw attracts record crowd as Glasgow City go top
Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066. City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.
Yardbarker
Djokovic makes surprising appearance at Davis Cup Finals between Canada and Australia
Novak Djokovic surprisingly attended the Davis Cup Finals between Australia and Canada in Malaga with his brother and son Stefan. Australia and Canada competed in the Davis Cup Finals, which were held in Malaga. Pospisil's longtime pal Djokovic made a surprise appearance at the event to see the championship game and ultimately witness his close friend win the prize. Pospisil and Djokovic started the contentious PTPA together as friends who have known each other for a long time.
BBC
Scott Kashket: Gillingham striker says criticism of team from Neil Harris was justified
Gillingham striker Scott Kashket says recent criticism of the team by boss Neil Harris was a "wake-up call" the team "deserved" after his late goal kept the League Two side in the FA Cup. Kashket's injury-time strike clinched a 2-2 draw with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge in Saturday's...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales' Gareth Bale insists 'all the pressure' is on England
Gareth Bale says Wales are "ready to go" before their final Group B match against England, which Wales must win to stand any chance of progressing to the World Cup last 16. Watch all the Fifa World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Linn Grant Wins Race To Costa Del Sol In Thrilling Final Round Battle
Linn Grant beat fellow Swede Maja Stark to the Race To Costa Del Sol title
Mick Beale leaves QPR to make Rangers return as new head coach
Rangers have announced the appointment of Mick Beale as their new manager. The 42-year-old, who was previously assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, has left his role as QPR boss to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked last week. Upon confirming Beale’s appointment on a contract until...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan calls for equal funding
Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan says his side would not seek promotion to the Premiership unless they got the same funding as other top flight clubs. Jersey are second in the Championship after winning all seven of their matches, and are two points off Ealing. Newly promoted sides do not...
Wales vs. England, FREE live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, where to watch the World Cup
TV Channel: FS1 (4K), NBC Universo. Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale. Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane. Soccer Odds and Betting Lines. Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday...
