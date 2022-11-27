Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.

2 DAYS AGO