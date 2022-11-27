Read full article on original website
The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
Bears to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback versus Jets in Week 12
The Chicago Bears will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Siemian will get the start today as Justin Fields recovers from a painful shoulder injury. Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup this week as the Bears take on one of the toughest defenses in the league so far this season.
Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss
The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Bears Snap Count: How Chase Claypool-Trevor Siemian Connection Came Together
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. -- Chase Claypool's Bears tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The third-year wide receiver, who the Bears acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, saw six targets in his Chicago debut but was less involved in the subsequent two games. At 6-foot-4, 240...
Here’s how Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco has improved since the beginning of the season
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco seems to have fully gained coach Andy Reid’s trust, as the running back had 23 touches in KC’s 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout loss vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Nothing went according to plan for the Bears against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The result? A 31-10 blowout loss in which the talent gap between the two teams was evident for 60 minutes. It started with a Bizzaro World quarterback...
An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback
An NFL head coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback’s play this week. On the latest episode of Paramount+’s Inside the NFL, the Miami Dolphins were under the spotlight. And Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has led a very successful first-year campaign. Miami is 8-3 and leads the AFC East. The Dolphins are seeking their first division Read more... The post An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers. It finally came on Sunday, and he made the most of it. Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score...
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Ravens Lose to Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 on Sunday, opening up another door in the AFC playoff race. Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence led a magical game-winning TD drive and stamped it with a go-ahead two-point try for a win. The Bengals' path to a division...
Why Lions Should Fear Jaguars RB Travis Etienne
The Lions will look to get back on the right track this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the NFL's up-and-coming teams. The Jaguars are led by Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and are coming off an impressive, come-from-behind victory against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Steelers-Falcons Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Falcons (5-7) host the Steelers (4-7) on Sunday afternoon in the first meeting between the teams since since 2018. The Falcons are still in contention for the NFC South title, sitting only one loss behind the Buccaneers. Pittsburgh is tied with the Browns for last place in the AFC North, but is fresh off a road win versus the Colts on Monday Night Football.
NFL Draft Profile: Chris Stoll, Long Snapper, Penn State Nittany Lions
Aly Khalifa, the Charlotte 49ers’ 6-foot-11 conductor, is emerging at the right time
Khalifa grew up in Egypt. He played in Australia. He made a name for himself in Charlotte last season after being named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year — and he seems to have only gotten better.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Shuts Down Not So ‘Scary’ Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
The Atlanta Falcons defense did almost all it could to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Down 19-13 in the fourth quarter after the Falcons' offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out. The Commanders had a shot at a put-away drive with 5:06 remaining. Instead, Atlanta forced a three-and-out...
Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He’s A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja’Marr Chase
When star receiver Ja’Marr Chase went down, all eyes moved to Tee Higgins as the guy who needed to step up in his place. Higgins was having a fairly good season before that point with 31 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bengals needed more from their third year wide receiver. He had to become the guy in the passing offense. Chase accounted for about 31% of the Bengals passing yardage over the first seven weeks of the season. He was the guy they would go to when they needed a big play. He’s the receiver they went to when they needed to get the offense going. He was the engine of the passing offense despite the amount of respect he got from defensive coordinators across the league. The Bengals could no longer just let Chase do his thing when nothing else was working. So how did Higgins step up in Chase’s absence?
Bears WR Darnell Mooney in 'good spirits' after news his season is likely over
The Bears suffered a blow to their offense with the loss of receiver Darnell Mooney, who’s dealing with what’s likely a season-ending ankle injury. Coach Matt Eberflus said Mooney is expected to have surgery that will end his season. It was one of several injuries suffered by the Bears during Sunday’s loss at MetLife Stadium.
Rhule Rips Tepper for Rebuild Timeline, Admits He Didn’t ‘Fit’ in Carolina
Matt Rhule has been a busy man over the past week and since being named the head coach at Nebraska, he's been making his rounds on the airwaves and in doing so, he continues to anger the Panthers' fan base. Recently, the former Panthers head coach was a guest on...
