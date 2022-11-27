When star receiver Ja’Marr Chase went down, all eyes moved to Tee Higgins as the guy who needed to step up in his place. Higgins was having a fairly good season before that point with 31 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bengals needed more from their third year wide receiver. He had to become the guy in the passing offense. Chase accounted for about 31% of the Bengals passing yardage over the first seven weeks of the season. He was the guy they would go to when they needed a big play. He’s the receiver they went to when they needed to get the offense going. He was the engine of the passing offense despite the amount of respect he got from defensive coordinators across the league. The Bengals could no longer just let Chase do his thing when nothing else was working. So how did Higgins step up in Chase’s absence?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO