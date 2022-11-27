ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bears to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback versus Jets in Week 12

The Chicago Bears will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Siemian will get the start today as Justin Fields recovers from a painful shoulder injury. Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup this week as the Bears take on one of the toughest defenses in the league so far this season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss

The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Comeback

An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback

An NFL head coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback’s play this week. On the latest episode of Paramount+’s Inside the NFL, the Miami Dolphins were under the spotlight. And Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has led a very successful first-year campaign. Miami is 8-3 and leads the AFC East. The Dolphins are seeking their first division Read more... The post An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Lose to Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 on Sunday, opening up another door in the AFC playoff race. Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence led a magical game-winning TD drive and stamped it with a go-ahead two-point try for a win. The Bengals' path to a division...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Should Fear Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

The Lions will look to get back on the right track this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the NFL's up-and-coming teams. The Jaguars are led by Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and are coming off an impressive, come-from-behind victory against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers-Falcons Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Falcons (5-7) host the Steelers (4-7) on Sunday afternoon in the first meeting between the teams since since 2018. The Falcons are still in contention for the NFC South title, sitting only one loss behind the Buccaneers. Pittsburgh is tied with the Browns for last place in the AFC North, but is fresh off a road win versus the Colts on Monday Night Football.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He’s A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja’Marr Chase

When star receiver Ja’Marr Chase went down, all eyes moved to Tee Higgins as the guy who needed to step up in his place. Higgins was having a fairly good season before that point with 31 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bengals needed more from their third year wide receiver. He had to become the guy in the passing offense. Chase accounted for about 31% of the Bengals passing yardage over the first seven weeks of the season. He was the guy they would go to when they needed a big play. He’s the receiver they went to when they needed to get the offense going. He was the engine of the passing offense despite the amount of respect he got from defensive coordinators across the league. The Bengals could no longer just let Chase do his thing when nothing else was working. So how did Higgins step up in Chase’s absence?
CINCINNATI, OH

