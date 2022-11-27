Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO