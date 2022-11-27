Read full article on original website
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
fox7austin.com
US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
texasstandard.org
‘I’m going to defend the values of my city’: Former Austin Mayor Kirk Watson on why he wants the job again
For the first time since 2014, Austin is going to choose a new mayor – but who that will be is still undecided. As election night came and went, nobody emerged with the 50% needed to win Austin’s mayoral race outright, so next month, Austinites will vote in a runoff between former state Sen. Kirk Watson and outgoing state Rep. Celia Israel.
1 injured in shooting at Givens Park in east Austin
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
CBS Austin
Runoff Election: Qadri, Guerrero vying for Austin City Council District 9 seat
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will head back to the polls this Thursday for early voting in the city's runoff election. Voters will choose the city's next mayor and three new city council members. The two front runners, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero are still in the District 9 city council race fighting to the finish for a seat on the dais.
Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism
Extremism experts and historians sound alarms as politicians, media personalities and celebrities amplify antisemitic conspiracies that have historically led to the killing of Jews.
cw39.com
Texas lawmaker proposes putting abortion referendum on ballot
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas voters could decide the future of abortion access in the state if a bill filed Tuesday defies the steepest of odds and advances through the Republican-controlled legislature next year. State Rep. James Talarico, an Austin Democrat, announced he filed House Joint Resolution 56, which would...
Airbnb OMG! Fund winner in Austin to receive $100K to build pig sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers and makers from more than 20 countries and regions have been chosen to bring their unique space ideas to life as part of the $10,000,000 Airbnb OMG! Fund. One of those...
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
fox7austin.com
Giving Tuesday: Help someone in need pay their City of Austin utility bill
AUSTIN, Texas - This Giving Tuesday, you can bring some holiday cheer to a loved one, friend, or neighbors by making a payment toward their City of Austin utility bill. All you need is their name and address. You don't need to know their account number, although it can be helpful if you do.
CBS Austin
Dr. Mike on why blood donation is a must this 'Giving Tuesday'
The season of giving is quickly approaching, but you don’t have to empty your wallet to help your community. This 'Giving Tuesday,' give the gift of life by donating blood. Doctor Mike, a Board-Certified Family Medical Physician and Social Media Influencer with an audience of over 23 million followers, to share why donating blood is a must this holiday season.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday: Holy Wire and more perform at "Safer Together" benefitting SIMS
With a continued spike in overdose-related deaths across Travis Country, Red River Cultural District is once again partnering with Travis County DA Jose Garza's office and the SIMS Foundation to bring back the "Safer Together" benefit concert on Thursday, December 1st in order to help spread awareness about overdose death prevention along with Communities for Recovery.
KXAN
Eat At Austin Taco Project For 50% Off
We have a GREAT way for you to try Austin Taco Project and at a 50-percent discount! Go to kxan.com/beourguest and click on the link to get a $50 Satellite Gift Certificate for just $25. What a great way to try Austin Taco Project or any of our other local restaurants at a deep discount! We want you to “Be Our Guest,” so watch us every Tuesday to see a new featured restaurant and help us support our local food scene.
keranews.org
After church group excludes LGBTQ float, City of Taylor organizes its own holiday parade
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The City of Taylor will hold its own holiday parade this year, parting...
Highland Park Elementary principal works from roof for second year in a row after students meet fundraising goal
AUSTIN, Texas — If anyone is looking for the principal of Austin's Highland Park Elementary School on Tuesday, they won't find her in her regular office. A Highland Park parent who reached out to KVUE said the elementary has completed a two-week "Fun Run" fundraiser to raise money for accessible playground equipment so that the school's playground can be more inclusive for children of all abilities. The parent said the students came up with the idea themselves and, in addition, raised funds for a group that helps Austin ISD families during times of crisis.
CBS Austin
Holiday spirit shines bright in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Moontower in Zilker Park is officially lit, which also officially means the holidays are in full swing in the Capital City. The tree was supposed to be lit at 6 p.m. but wasn’t lit until 6:30 p.m., so the anticipation was building. But...
