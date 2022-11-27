ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

‘I’m going to defend the values of my city’: Former Austin Mayor Kirk Watson on why he wants the job again

For the first time since 2014, Austin is going to choose a new mayor – but who that will be is still undecided. As election night came and went, nobody emerged with the 50% needed to win Austin’s mayoral race outright, so next month, Austinites will vote in a runoff between former state Sen. Kirk Watson and outgoing state Rep. Celia Israel.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Runoff Election: Qadri, Guerrero vying for Austin City Council District 9 seat

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will head back to the polls this Thursday for early voting in the city's runoff election. Voters will choose the city's next mayor and three new city council members. The two front runners, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero are still in the District 9 city council race fighting to the finish for a seat on the dais.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Texas lawmaker proposes putting abortion referendum on ballot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas voters could decide the future of abortion access in the state if a bill filed Tuesday defies the steepest of odds and advances through the Republican-controlled legislature next year. State Rep. James Talarico, an Austin Democrat, announced he filed House Joint Resolution 56, which would...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Dr. Mike on why blood donation is a must this 'Giving Tuesday'

The season of giving is quickly approaching, but you don’t have to empty your wallet to help your community. This 'Giving Tuesday,' give the gift of life by donating blood. Doctor Mike, a Board-Certified Family Medical Physician and Social Media Influencer with an audience of over 23 million followers, to share why donating blood is a must this holiday season.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Music Monday: Holy Wire and more perform at "Safer Together" benefitting SIMS

With a continued spike in overdose-related deaths across Travis Country, Red River Cultural District is once again partnering with Travis County DA Jose Garza's office and the SIMS Foundation to bring back the "Safer Together" benefit concert on Thursday, December 1st in order to help spread awareness about overdose death prevention along with Communities for Recovery.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Eat At Austin Taco Project For 50% Off

We have a GREAT way for you to try Austin Taco Project and at a 50-percent discount! Go to kxan.com/beourguest and click on the link to get a $50 Satellite Gift Certificate for just $25. What a great way to try Austin Taco Project or any of our other local restaurants at a deep discount! We want you to “Be Our Guest,” so watch us every Tuesday to see a new featured restaurant and help us support our local food scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Highland Park Elementary principal works from roof for second year in a row after students meet fundraising goal

AUSTIN, Texas — If anyone is looking for the principal of Austin's Highland Park Elementary School on Tuesday, they won't find her in her regular office. A Highland Park parent who reached out to KVUE said the elementary has completed a two-week "Fun Run" fundraiser to raise money for accessible playground equipment so that the school's playground can be more inclusive for children of all abilities. The parent said the students came up with the idea themselves and, in addition, raised funds for a group that helps Austin ISD families during times of crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Holiday spirit shines bright in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Moontower in Zilker Park is officially lit, which also officially means the holidays are in full swing in the Capital City. The tree was supposed to be lit at 6 p.m. but wasn’t lit until 6:30 p.m., so the anticipation was building. But...
AUSTIN, TX

