New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
Body found in canal off turnpike, in the water for over 2 days, medical examiner says
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities in Broward County are investigating how a body ended up in a canal off the Florida Turnpike. The Florida Highway Patrol said a fiber optic employee discovered the body Tuesday morning floating in a canal in the northbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 67.
Driver sought in lethal hit-and-run crash close to West Palm Seaside
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach. The wreck happened just after 4:30 am in the 1200 block of South Military Trail. Investigators said an unknown vehicle was heading...
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
Person stabbed in Hobe Sound identified as Port St. Lucie man; search for suspect continues
MARTIN COUNTY – A 26-year-old Port St. Lucie man died as a result of multiple stab wounds sustained in a fight with a man he hardly knew, sheriff's officials said. Robert Tyler Meadows fought with the man Saturday during what police said was their girlfriends' hair appointment inside a Hobe Sound home.
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
Police search for driver in hit-run crash that killed motorcyclist
A search is underway for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Riviera Beach.
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
Two killed, one critically injured when pickup crashes on Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men died and a woman sustained critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the south end of Lake Worth Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say the driver, Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and a passenger, Agapito Rivera, 32, of...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
Body of boy from Treasure Coast found: 'A tragedy of monumental proportions,' sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie has been recovered from a lake in central Florida, three days after he fell into the water from a boat. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the situation “a tragedy of monumental proportions.”
PBSO looking for missing 19 year old
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
Two people hospitalized after house fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A structure fire sent two people to the hospital. On Nov. 27, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire in Royal Palm Beach. The Red Cross provided assistance and the case remains under investigation.
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
