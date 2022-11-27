Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hogville.net
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game
In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman issues statement apologizing for conduct after Arkansas-San Diego State game
Eric Musselman has apologized for his role in a scuffle that took place after Arkansas defeated San Diego State on Wednesday. The Razorbacks defeated the Aztecs 78-74 in a tightly-contested Maui Invitational game. After the game, Musselman reportedly flashed an “L” sign and yelled “Go f— yourself” to Aztec fans. This led to Aztec fans storming the court trying to reach Razorback players.
Colorado youth hockey player facing charge for alleged assault on ice
A Colorado youth hockey player is facing a municipal assault charge for their alleged actions on the ice, according to a redacted police report obtained by Denver7.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
What Makes This Colorado City Such a Popular Place To Live and Visit?
Lightning flashes across Pikes Peak. Imagine being here, nearly 125 years ago, watching controversial inventor Nikola Tesla try to harness the electricity in the sky for his experiments with wireless energy. Tesla is long gone now, but you can still feel a charge in the air. Colorado Springs has a...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
milehighcre.com
Newly Formed Joint Venture to Develop $117M Multifamily Project in Colorado Springs
Origin Investments, a leading fund manager focused on the multifamily market that is committed to the future of Colorado Springs, has formed a joint venture with Jackson Dearborn Partners to develop Solace at The Ranch, a $117.9 million multifamily “in the path of progress” development located at 7718 E. Woodmen Rd. in Colorado Springs.
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans who stay on the I-5
We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
Photos: Deer rescued from Colorado Springs basement
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a mule deer from a very unusual situation on Tuesday as a buck somehow found itself in a Colorado Springs basement office.
lookout.co
After Colorado Springs shooting, LGBTQ people in red California are on edge
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After five people were shot dead in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Matthew Grigsby thought about Club 501. It was the only gay bar in Redding, a Northern California city of...
KRDO
Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour
A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors in the historic Old North End neighborhood are expressing concern about proposed changes along Nevada Avenue, just north of the Colorado College campus, that they say would negatively impact larger homes and yards on both sides of the busy street. Old North End Neighborhood According to neighbors, a recently-completed The post Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is one “shell” of a restaurant!
(SPONSORED) — ‘Tis the SEA-son for New England-style seafood. You’ve probably seen the Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap food truck around Colorado Springs, but did you know they have a brick-and-mortar too? Krista Witiak has what you need to know to enjoy authentic New England-style seafood here in Colorado!
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
FOX21News.com
Shooting in Briargate neighborhood
TedX Manitou Springs returns this weekend with the theme: Fluidity. FOX21's Abbie Burke learns how to make felt ornaments and about Mountain Song Community School's upcoming Winter Faire. Tips for Healthy Skin. Dr. Aimee Duffy shares celebrity secrets for healthy skin. Building a career in construction. Why this doctor is...
KKTV
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
Comments / 0