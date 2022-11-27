On Thursday, December 1 at 10 AM tickets for the 13th Annual Georgetown Swirl will go on sale. “Gather your friends for a fun evening in Georgetown,” according to the Georgetown Main Street Program. “The Georgetown Swirl will include tastings from Texas wineries as well as amazing food from local restaurants located inside the fabulous downtown retailer stops. Each attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass and will have their choice of 10 wine samples and a tasting at each of the participating restaurants. The retail locations will have Swirl shopping specials for guests, so treat yourself to a few things while you’re out swirling around downtown! Live jazz music by Swing Shift will set a fun and festive mood. We will also have some surprise attractions, so stay tuned! Don’t miss out on the fun!”

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO