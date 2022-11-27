Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
hellogeorgetown.com
County-Wide Pecan Food Show Baking Contest Scheduled for December 15
On Thursday, December 15, the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office will hold their county-wide pecan food show baking contest. “Attention ALL Bakers,” the organization wrote. “Are you competitive and love to bake? We have a contest for you! Pick out your prize-winning recipe(s) using PECANS as the featured ingredient, fire up those ovens and get ready to compete with others for bragging rights and awards! Who will have the best pecan baked goods in the county? Join in the fun and let’s find out.”
dailytrib.com
Highland Lakes Crisis Network rolls out holiday tamale fundraiser
Get your holiday tamales and help the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The nonprofit’s annual fundraising sale is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. It also will have a booth set up at the Christmas Market Day on Main Street, which is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the same day.
hellogeorgetown.com
13th Annual Georgetown Swirl Tickets On Sale December 1
On Thursday, December 1 at 10 AM tickets for the 13th Annual Georgetown Swirl will go on sale. “Gather your friends for a fun evening in Georgetown,” according to the Georgetown Main Street Program. “The Georgetown Swirl will include tastings from Texas wineries as well as amazing food from local restaurants located inside the fabulous downtown retailer stops. Each attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass and will have their choice of 10 wine samples and a tasting at each of the participating restaurants. The retail locations will have Swirl shopping specials for guests, so treat yourself to a few things while you’re out swirling around downtown! Live jazz music by Swing Shift will set a fun and festive mood. We will also have some surprise attractions, so stay tuned! Don’t miss out on the fun!”
roundtherocktx.com
December Round Rock Market Days
Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion
The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
Come Jingle And Mingle At The CTC Bell Tower in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Christmas is finally coming, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to enjoy a lighting ceremony with your family complete with fun, food, and opportunities to create memories. If that sounds good to you, Central Texas college has an event coming up you simply must attend.
Pflugerville officials to consider programming for Downtown East recreation center
Downtown East is a 29-acre mixed-use development in Pflugerville that will include a recreation center and a new City Hall. (Rendering courtesy city of Pflugerville) The multigenerational recreation center planned for Pflugerville's 29-acre Downtown East development may soon have programming in place. At its Nov. 29 regular meeting, Pflugerville City...
KXAN
Eat At Austin Taco Project For 50% Off
We have a GREAT way for you to try Austin Taco Project and at a 50-percent discount! Go to kxan.com/beourguest and click on the link to get a $50 Satellite Gift Certificate for just $25. What a great way to try Austin Taco Project or any of our other local restaurants at a deep discount! We want you to “Be Our Guest,” so watch us every Tuesday to see a new featured restaurant and help us support our local food scene.
Eater
North Loop Gets a New Coffee Shop and Bakery With Plans to Resurrect Classic Austin Dishes
A new cafe has opened in North Loop with baked goods for now and plans to recreate classic Austin dishes. Delicious AF (Delicious Austin Food) is located at 5003 Airport Boulevard, in the former Heo Eatery space, and is open as of Saturday, November 5. Delicious AF is open for...
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
fox7austin.com
Giving Tuesday: Help someone in need pay their City of Austin utility bill
AUSTIN, Texas - This Giving Tuesday, you can bring some holiday cheer to a loved one, friend, or neighbors by making a payment toward their City of Austin utility bill. All you need is their name and address. You don't need to know their account number, although it can be helpful if you do.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Caring Place Announces Online Portal to Request Services
The Caring Place now offers an online portal for neighbors in crisis to begin the enrollment process for financial assistance. This new link offers neighbors the opportunity to confidentially fill out paperwork, upload documents and begin the enrollment process when their schedule permits. The link can be found at caringplacetx.org/gethelp and it is also posted outside of the Programs & Services building at 2001 Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, Texas. Neighbors utilizing this link must reside within The Caring Place service area.
keranews.org
After church group excludes LGBTQ float, City of Taylor organizes its own holiday parade
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The City of Taylor will hold its own holiday parade this year, parting...
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit
Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
dailytrib.com
Malfunctioning heater sparks fire at Burnet school; no injuries
Classes were canceled at R.J. Richey Elementary School in Burnet on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to an early morning fire in the school’s gymnasium. Believed to be caused by a malfunctioning heater unit in gym’s office, the blaze was quickly contained, Burnet Fire Marshal John Paul Erskine told DailyTrib.com.
KXAN
Austin bookstore owner talks the importance of supporting local on ‘Small Business Saturday’ and beyond
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thais Perkins opened her store, Reverie Books, a little over a year ago to give people in the community, including younger folks, a comfortable place to gather and learn. “I had a little money for my grandmother, who loved books and birds and lived on a...
‘Alarming increase’ of homelessness in Hays County; center needs more funding to provide shelter
More than 300 families experiencing homelessness have gone to H.O.M.E Center in San Marcos for help this year.
Crews fix gas leak that led to voluntary evacuations in Kyle
The City of Kyle posted an update on social media that the crews stopped the gas leak near Spring Branch Loop and Grant Way, and the area is now clear.
Comments / 0