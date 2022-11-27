Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Related
The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano
Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
Police: Danbury couple found in their home died in murder-suicide
Danbury police believe a husband and wife died when one of them shot the other and then shot themselves.
Eyewitness News
Husband, wife in Danbury found dead in apparent murder-suicide
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife in Danbury were found dead from a murder-suicide, police revealed on Tuesday. Danbury police said their preliminary investigation found that one of the two shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves. An autopsy is being performed today to help...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NBC Connecticut
Deaths of Husband, Wife in Danbury Home Appear to Be Murder-Suicide: Police
The man and woman who were found dead in a Danbury home Monday afternoon were husband and wife and police said they believe the deaths were a murder and a death by suicide. Officers were called to a Clayton Road home around 3 p.m. for a wellbeing check. The person who called police said family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday.
News 12
Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's
A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
News 12
Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm
A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal. Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.
Hip Hop For The Homeless Kicks Off Year Nine In New Haven
“Year nine, can you believe it?” said Joey Batts, creator and organizer of Hip Hop for The Homeless, expressing his excitement about the annual live event, which begins on Thursday this week at The State House. It will go on to include seven shows at seven different venues throughout Connecticut, spanning the next two weeks. The event will focus on its yearly goal of raising money and collecting food, clothing, and personal hygiene items for specific organizations in each city where it is held, but it’s also focused on the local hip hop community.
Age-progressed photos released of missing Katonah mom, two children, 45 years after they disappeared
The family vanished on Feb. 5, 1977, and investigators hope the images will lead to a break in the cold case.
Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Danbury Home Likely A Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Police say that a man and woman who were shot dead in the basement of a home in Fairfield County were a husband and wife and were likely victims of a murder-suicide. The two were found in Danbury around 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 at a home on Clayton Road after police received a request for a well-being check.
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
Police say an arrest has been made and that the wounds are superficial.
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father
As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony. The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday,...
Family of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody calls charges against officers ‘slap in the face’
The family of Richard "Randy" Cox and their legal team expressed their disappointment following the arrests of five police officers involved in the incident that left Cox paralyzed.
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the...
Police: 2 people found dead inside Danbury home
Police say they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the basement of the home around 3 p.m.
ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash
Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
Comments / 1