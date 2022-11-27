ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven Independent

The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano

Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Husband, wife in Danbury found dead in apparent murder-suicide

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife in Danbury were found dead from a murder-suicide, police revealed on Tuesday. Danbury police said their preliminary investigation found that one of the two shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves. An autopsy is being performed today to help...
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Deaths of Husband, Wife in Danbury Home Appear to Be Murder-Suicide: Police

The man and woman who were found dead in a Danbury home Monday afternoon were husband and wife and police said they believe the deaths were a murder and a death by suicide. Officers were called to a Clayton Road home around 3 p.m. for a wellbeing check. The person who called police said family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday.
DANBURY, CT
News 12

Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's

A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
COMMACK, NY
New Haven Independent

Hip Hop For The Homeless Kicks Off Year Nine In New Haven

“Year nine, can you believe it?” said Joey Batts, creator and organizer of Hip Hop for The Homeless, expressing his excitement about the annual live event, which begins on Thursday this week at The State House. It will go on to include seven shows at seven different venues throughout Connecticut, spanning the next two weeks. The event will focus on its yearly goal of raising money and collecting food, clothing, and personal hygiene items for specific organizations in each city where it is held, but it’s also focused on the local hip hop community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
