Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven.

The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park.

The volunteers said it’s good to give back.

“We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie Senecharles, of Middletown, said. “Now, and every year that we do, is always a great turnout. And it just feels good to make a difference in our community and for the world.”

The cleanup is part of the WeLoveU Foundation’s clean world initiative, which takes place all of November.

“It gives us more opportunity to show how much we really care about the environment, how much we’re really eager to have a clean and safe space for those that are coming here regularly,” Amari Jones of the WeLoveU Foundation’s Connecticut chapter said.

Together, the foundation and the remodeling business have cleaned up other parks in Boston, New Jersey, and New York.

