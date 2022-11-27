ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aitD3_0jPK4v8x00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven.

The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park.

The volunteers said it’s good to give back.

“We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie Senecharles, of Middletown, said. “Now, and every year that we do, is always a great turnout. And it just feels good to make a difference in our community and for the world.”

The cleanup is part of the WeLoveU Foundation’s clean world initiative, which takes place all of November.

“It gives us more opportunity to show how much we really care about the environment, how much we’re really eager to have a clean and safe space for those that are coming here regularly,” Amari Jones of the WeLoveU Foundation’s Connecticut chapter said.

Together, the foundation and the remodeling business have cleaned up other parks in Boston, New Jersey, and New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano

Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hip Hop For The Homeless Kicks Off Year Nine In New Haven

“Year nine, can you believe it?” said Joey Batts, creator and organizer of Hip Hop for The Homeless, expressing his excitement about the annual live event, which begins on Thursday this week at The State House. It will go on to include seven shows at seven different venues throughout Connecticut, spanning the next two weeks. The event will focus on its yearly goal of raising money and collecting food, clothing, and personal hygiene items for specific organizations in each city where it is held, but it’s also focused on the local hip hop community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman pays it forward on Giving Tuesday

(WTNH) – It’s the season of giving and it’s Giving Tuesday. There’s a very special group of people in Guilford who are truly in the spirit of the season. Last year on Giving Tuesday, Melanie DiNicola received an act of kindness that provided her with a small windfall. This year, she is paying it forward […]
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – 2022 marks 100th anniversary of Sarah Winchester’s death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been a century since Sarah Winchester, a New Haven native who oversaw the constant construction of the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, died. Winchester, a philanthropist, the “Belle of New Haven,” a women’s rights activist and heir to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune, is now buried in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

“Hallmark Holiday” Shopfest Hits Downtown

A quartet of carolers dressed in traditional Victorian holiday garb harmonized to ​“Silver Bells” as children laughed and passersby ambled along downtown’s busy sidewalks. Families gathered to listen outside of Union League Café, shopping bags and hot cider in hand. Next door, children sat around...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 shot on West Main Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after three men were shot Tuesday evening, according to authorities. Officers identified the victims as a 43-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 26-year-old, all from Waterbury. Their names have not yet been released. A large police presence could be seen on West Main Street Tuesday night. Waterbury police […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven ranked among best mid-size college cities

Conn. (WTNH) — Choosing the perfect college is daunting, as you’re not only picking a university of your liking, but also a city to live in over the next few years. WalletHub compared more than 400 U.S. cities, grouped by city size, and looked at 32 key indicators to determine academic, social, and economic growth […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
News 12

Bridgeport family honors grandmother who died at 101

A family in Bridgeport is remembering their grandmother who died a week ago at the age of 101. Beloved matriarch Ruth Jackson came to Connecticut from South Carolina when she was young. She lived a full life, built a family and always showed kindness to others. A week after her...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

2022 could be the deadliest year for pedestrian crashes

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a dangerous trend in Connecticut. Just in November alone, car crashes have killed 11 pedestrians. At the current rate, 2022 could be the deadliest year for pedestrian crashes in decades. Cherie Sheppard knows the terror of getting hit by a car. “I’m looking back and forth,” Sheppard said. “I don’t see […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy