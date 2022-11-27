ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Power 93.7 WBLK

Canadians Are Really Annoyed By These 5 Things

As the holiday shopping season approaches s here in Western New York, there will be an influx of shoppers from our friends from up North, Canada. As more and more Canadians head over the border to do some shopping, there are some things that you will want to avoid doing in order not to annoy them.
Fortune

The American middle class is at the end of an era

What do the Simpsons and about 50% of American households have in common? Not just a love for donuts or a kid who loves to say “eat my shorts.” They both belong to the middle class. With government assistance and less spending during lockdown, America’s middle class was...
Narcity

Morning Brief: Canada's Richest Neighbourhoods, Old Toys Worth Thousands & More

Happy "Friday Jr." and first day of the final month of 2022 — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: French scientists say they have successfully revived a so-called "zombie" virus that had been safely frozen in Siberian permafrost for about 48,500 years. But have no fear! The revival effort is apparently just a practice run to prepare for the event that climate change could unearth thousands of other long-dormant viruses, according to one scientist at a remote research base who is becoming increasingly agitated while quite obviously hiding the gash on his arm from his colleagues.
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Forgot All About Her Ticket For Months & Then Found Out She Won

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta found out she had accidentally forgotten about a ticket and it turned out she had won big!. Krista Castagna, from the town of Sedgewick, bought a Lotto Max ticket way back in June from Harvest Hills Lotto at 615 - 54 Ellerslie Rd. S.W. in Edmonton. She put the ticket in her wallet and forgot all about it for months.
Narcity

A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Took His Wife To The Store To Prove His $1M Ticket Was Real

A lottery winner in Ontario proved that it's always easier to show someone something rather than explain it to them back in October after hitting big on a game of Maxmillions. According to OLG, Shawn Mowry from Peterborough won an incredible $1 million prize in the October 7 Lotto Max draw after only a decade of playing regularly!
Narcity

All-Inclusive Vacations From Canada Are So Cheap Right Now & There Are Trips For Under $700

With Canada getting its first few tastes of winter (and a very cold start to the season on the way), now may be a great time to think about planning a cheap getaway. As part of ongoing Cyber Week promotions, multiple Canadian airlines are offering deals on all-inclusive vacation packages this winter, with prices as low as $639 for a trip down south.
Narcity

Pearson Airport Just Got A 7-Eleven In One Of Its Terminals With Slurpees & Hot Dogs

You can step off the plane and grab a Slurpee thanks to a new 7-Eleven that just opened at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Located in Terminal 1 International Arrivals, the new shop is open 24/7, so you can get food no matter what time you land. You can expect to find a variety of grab-and-go items as well as the classic Slurpees at this spot.
Narcity

Danielle Smith Has Unveiled The Alberta Sovereignty Act & Here's What It Means For Albertans

Alberta's premier Danielle Smith has finally unveiled the long-talked-about Alberta Sovereignty Act which will allow the province to "push back against federal interference." In a press conference on Tuesday, November 29, Smith said the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, is a first step in standing up for Albertans and "pushing Ottawa back into its own lane."
drifttravel.com

How to Speed Up the Process of Obtaining US Citizenship?

By definition, dual citizenship allows you to be a British citizen in both Britain and another country. There are lots of perks that come from having dual citizenship, although you must research the limitations too. Here’s how you can benefit from US citizenship, as well as how you can help speed up the process.
Narcity

Lotto Winner In Alberta Played With His 2 Friends For Decades & The Win Left Him 'Shocked'

Lotto 6/49 winners in Alberta have played together as friends for decades, and finally took home a huge win — $1 million to be exact. The trio, Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha, scored in the October 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. They bought the lucky ticket from the Co-Op Food Centre at 400-1000 Hamptons Dr. NW in Calgary on October 7.

