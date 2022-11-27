ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

Prestonsburg Fire Department honors retired Kentucky trooper who passed away

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — On Sunday, Prestonsburg Fire Department set up a flag to honor a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who recently passed away.

KSP Trooper (Ret.) Damon Duane Gayheart passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. His obituary says he is survived by his mother, wife, children, grandchildren and brothers.

According to Gayheart’s obituary, he was a retired KSP trooper as well as a member of Allen First Baptist Church and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.

“He will be missed by all that knew and loved him,” Gayheart’s online obituary said.

The obituary said visitation began Friday, and funeral services were held on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky.

Burial services followed at Gayheart Family Cemetery in Langley, Kentucky, the obituary said.

Prestonsburg FD asked drivers to be careful on State Route 80 between Martin and Langley on Sunday while crews set up a flag to honor Gayheart. Inez Volunteer Fire Rescue assisted with the setup, Prestonsburg FD said.

“He served our communities with so many other agencies and defined a public servant,” Prestonsburg FD said.

