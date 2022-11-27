Read full article on original website
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
Wyoming Wildlife Officials Investigating Death of 77 Mallards at Ocean Lake
Earlier today, wildlife officials discovered more than 70 dead mallards collected at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Fremont County. They also found a single Canada goose suffering from life-threatening conditions. Unfortunately, the team had to later euthanize the waterfowl, too, bringing the total collateral to 78. According...
Are Studded Snow Tires Even Legal In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD?
Some folks prefer putting Studded Snow Tires on their car or truck for the winter season. But are they even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. When winter hits in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota icy, slippery roads are always a concern. Some states feel the metal spikes that...
An Illinois Welcome to a Texas Woman, ‘Thanks For 83lbs of Trunk Weed!’
A Texas woman, was arrested in Illinois after she was pulled over with 83lbs of weed in her car. Welcome to the "Land of Lincoln!" WGNTV. Randi Booker was in St. Claire County, Illinois which is way south, near the Missouri boarder in Illinois... St Claire County is the oldest...
Massive Elk Herd Shows Up at Colorado Family’s Thanksgiving
The holiday season is a magical time of year. While the other ten months can pass in the blink of an eye, time seems to slow in November and December, the days filled with time spent among friends and family, our focus shifting toward making memories with those we love most.
Montana Judge Temporarily Restricts Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone National Park
As of November 15, a Montana judge has reinstated wolf hunting restrictions near Yellowstone National Park, effective immediately. Just last year, the state relaxed the regulations for hunting and trapping wolves near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Montana officials allotted hunters and trappers to bag a total of 450 wolves for the 2021-2022 season. However, they soon had to shut down hunting near the parks after hunters took 23 Yellowstone wolves, most of which were in Montana.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Wildlife Officials Encourage Idaho Residents to ‘Winterize’ Yards
Idaho Fish & Game Department is reminding all local residents to ‘winterize’ their yards, and it’s probably a good reminder for all of us out there, especially those who live near an abundance of wildlife. The department warns that wildlife can easily become entangled in backyard objects,...
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north
Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
Alabama Teen Bags Whopper 300-Pound Red Stag
When Red Mills, Alabama teenager got a phone call from his grandpa to help him with his pesky deer problem, he had no idea what he was getting into. After his grandpa, Phillip Taylor, kept seeing a deer chomp on his apple and pear trees, he decided to see if his grandson, Coye Potts, could nip the problem in the bud with his crossbow. However, when 16-year-old Potts saw the deer for the first time, he realized it wasn’t an average Alabama buck but a 10-point red stag.
Illinois State Treasurer to host online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Treasurer is preparing to auction more items from its unclaimed property vault online in time for the holidays. The 100 auction lots include two .999 silver coins commemorating the anniversaries of Snow White and Mickey Mouse, tickets from the 1934 World Fair and 1893 Columbian Exposition, a .999 […]
Can you get pulled over for driving too slow in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You can get a ticket for driving too fast in Illinois, but what about driving too slow? Illinois has a variety of speed limits on its roadways, and police can fine a person for exceeding the maximum speed limit. On interstate tollways the speed limit is 70 mph;On freeways and four-lane […]
‘Hams for Heroes’, Illinois Pork Producers Association to donate holiday hams
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state-wide organization is planning to go “ham” for Giving Tuesday this holiday season. In a release, the Illinois Pork Producers Association announced they will be taking part in the #GiveaHam challenge by participating in “Hams for Heroes”, an original campaign created by the IPPA to supply military families in need […]
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession
A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
When Do Construction Zone Speed Limits Apply On Illinois Roads?
Yes, construction is everywhere, but it seems like it's a year-round thing in Illinois. This can be incredibly annoying and inconvenient when traveling through the entire state. The long and sometimes tedious drive can seem endless when traveling 70 miles per hour and then slowing to 45 mph for miles.
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
