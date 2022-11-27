Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss
Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
NFL Analysis Network
The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady
The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lamar Jackson crushes one fan for suggesting the team should not pay him, but did he go too far?
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars today and it pissed off quite a bit of Ravens fans. There was one fan who went on an epic rant punching a pumpkin, to which Lamar Jackson responded the same. Lamar Jackson also told reporters they should have won the game,...
Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident
Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
Terrell Owens punching, knocking down heckler outside a CVS caught on video
Terrell Owens isn’t taking any smack talk about 49ers fans. The Hall of Fame wide receiver, 48, punched and dropped a heckler outside a Los Angeles CVS late Saturday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly not called to the scene. A 49ers fan approached Owens, who said to TMZ he was picking a few things inside CVS, and the two sparked up a conversation. Owens spent eight seasons playing in the Bay Area. Just moments later, a man reportedly started harassing the fan, with the legendary wide receiver reportedly trying to make peace between the two. Witnesses, however, told TMZ the aggressor threatened to beat both Owens and the fan outside the pharmacy in Inglewood. While outside on the sidewalk, the aggressor threw the first punch, but a TMZ video showed Owens easily handling the heckler, knocking him to the ground. The six-time Pro Bowler then reportedly left the scene in his car. Owens was also involved in an incident earlier this year. A Florida “Karen” named Caitlin Davis is charged with providing false information to police after accusing Owens of harassing her.
Sean McVay Takes Nasty Blindside Hit From Rams Player Rushing Onto Field
The Rams might have to check on Sean McVay after today’s game and it isn’t about the play between the lines on the field. McVay took a blindside hit from the helmet of one of his players today. When those NFL guys are substituting and rushing onto the field they have to be quick and the head coach was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
The Washington Commanders couldn't even get their Sean Taylor tribute statue right
The Washington Commanders had what should have been a public relations slam dunk Sunday morning. That’s when, on the fifteenth anniversary of Sean Taylor’s untimely death, the franchise was set to unveil a statue in tribute of the hard-hitting, fan-favorite safety. And, because they are a constant disaster...
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior
NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
