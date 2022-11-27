ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
rolling out

Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident

Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Terrell Owens punching, knocking down heckler outside a CVS caught on video

Terrell Owens isn’t taking any smack talk about 49ers fans. The Hall of Fame wide receiver, 48, punched and dropped a heckler outside a Los Angeles CVS late Saturday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly not called to the scene. A 49ers fan approached Owens, who said to TMZ he was picking a few things inside CVS, and the two sparked up a conversation. Owens spent eight seasons playing in the Bay Area. Just moments later, a man reportedly started harassing the fan, with the legendary wide receiver reportedly trying to make peace between the two. Witnesses, however, told TMZ the aggressor threatened to beat both Owens and the fan outside the pharmacy in Inglewood. While outside on the sidewalk, the aggressor threw the first punch, but a TMZ video showed Owens easily handling the heckler, knocking him to the ground. The six-time Pro Bowler then reportedly left the scene in his car. Owens was also involved in an incident earlier this year. A Florida “Karen” named Caitlin Davis is charged with providing false information to police after accusing Owens of harassing her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Sean McVay Takes Nasty Blindside Hit From Rams Player Rushing Onto Field

The Rams might have to check on Sean McVay after today’s game and it isn’t about the play between the lines on the field. McVay took a blindside hit from the helmet of one of his players today. When those NFL guys are substituting and rushing onto the field they have to be quick and the head coach was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
