Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony JamesSan Jose, CA
Related
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
Yardbarker
Sharks G James Reimer placed on IR
The San Jose Sharks placed goaltender James Reimer on injured reserve Monday due to a lower-body injury. The Sharks' primary goalie sat out for two games last week before returning Friday in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Reimer didn't play Sunday with the Sharks turning to Kaapo...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin
The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Post-Game Notes: Murray, Marner & Matthews
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs finished a perfect four-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings were coming into the game on a five-game winning streak, while the Maple Leafs had not lost a game in regulation in their last eight games.
Yardbarker
Under Sutter and Treliving, the Flames lack accountability and withhold opportunity
Since the beginning of training camp, it’s been clear that Darryl Sutter has a very specific vision for his hockey team. At this moment, that vision appears to be fundamentally flawed. Sutter has elected to draw from the same well for months when it comes down to how he...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 28, 2022
Golden Knights set off on four-game east coast trip beginning in Columbus. The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) begin their four-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-1) on Monday at 4 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES. Monday's...
Yardbarker
Sharks’ Goaltending Situation No Longer an Issue
The San Jose Sharks have struggled to find consistent goaltending over the past few years. After making it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, they were able to get two good years out of a Martin Jones and Aaron Dell tandem. However, like all good things, it would not last forever. With no true elite prospects in the system and less-than-stellar goaltending in the 2020-21 season with a Jones and Devin Dubnyk combo, the Sharks decided to rejuvenate the pipeline.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers place Ryan McLeod and Kailer Yamamoto on IR
Yamamoto’s placement is retroactive to November 8th, the last time he’s gotten into NHL action. Yamamoto has missed the last three weeks with an injury that has yet to be disclosed. McLeod will also be added to IR after missing practice on Sunday. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Prospect Report: Holtz, Bahl, Filmon & More
The New Jersey Devils faced their first form of adversity since the first two games of the season when they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their 13-game winning streak. Fortunately, New Jersey responded by posting two wins against the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals in what hopes to be the beginning of a new streak. In between, Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl were sent to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) where they made their presences felt immediately, before eventually being recalled back to New Jersey on Monday (Nov. 28).
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Zacha Providing Solid Trade Return Early in 2022-23
When the Boston Bruins acquired Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils on July 13 for Erik Haula, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney finally landed a player he had been trying to acquire at the last couple of trade deadlines. The sixth overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft, Zacha never really broke out with consistency in New Jersey, but the Black and Gold were hoping they could get the best out of him in a different environment.
Comments / 0