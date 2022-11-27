Read full article on original website
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Post After Getting A Technical Foul
Steph Curry made a post to Instagram after the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Defending champion Warriors spank Timberwolves
Minnesota trailed by 28 in the third quarter.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green laughed at Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant's postgame comment
“He has zero technical fouls in 15 seasons, that’s amazing” — Andrew Bogut astonished by unbelievable Mike Conley stat
In almost 1000 NBA games, Mike Conley was the ultimate professional and Andrew Bogut is putting the spotlight on that.
Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors
De'Aaron Fox recently signed with Klutch Sports and the rumors swirled.
NBA Twitter Slams Klay Thompson, Warriors for Not Helping Steph Curry in Loss vs Mavs
The Golden State Warriors were known to have issues with their depth this season, but in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the starters who were the problem. Besides star point guard Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup failed to make much of an impact as the Warriors went on to suffer a 116-113 loss at American Airlines Center. Curry finished with 32 points, but fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up just five points in 31 minutes of action.
Luka Doncic Makes History vs. Golden State Warriors
Luka has now tied Dirk Nowitzki in 40-point games
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Warriors' Steph Curry: 'Dumb Play by Me' Not Taking Layup on Late Possession vs. Mavs
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said it was a "dumb play" to pass up a potential game-tying layup on his team's penultimate possession of Tuesday's 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Curry appeared to have a clear path down the lane for a chance to level the score at...
Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
Report: NBA Ref Tony Brothers Was Forced to Miss 1 Game for Spencer Dinwiddie Remarks
The NBA reportedly sat referee Tony Brothers for one game earlier this month for calling Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a "b---h ass motherf--ker" during a Nov. 4 game against the Toronto Raptors. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the league did not announce the decision because it was not a...
Suns' James Jones Promoted to President of Basketball Operations; Was Serving as GM
The Phoenix Suns promoted general manager James Jones to the role of president of basketball operations. Sam Garvin, who's serving as the team's interim governor with Robert Sarver suspended, issued a statement on the move Monday:. "In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every...
Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Have MRI; 'Optimism' T-Wolves Star Avoided Major Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI after suffering a calf injury midway through the third quarter of Monday's 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Towns had eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes. While head coach Chris Finch...
