The Golden State Warriors were known to have issues with their depth this season, but in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the starters who were the problem. Besides star point guard Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup failed to make much of an impact as the Warriors went on to suffer a 116-113 loss at American Airlines Center. Curry finished with 32 points, but fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up just five points in 31 minutes of action.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO