‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Doubles Down on Opposition to Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Her comments mean nothing. Why is it that the liberal left can say whatever they want and demand everyone accept their values but anyone who follows traditional values are homophobic, hateful and bigots! Its very hypocritical to expect everyone to believe how they want but not allow someone who has a deep faith and lives their lives based on the principals of the Bible is not allowed to express theirs! Just stop the hate! Just because Cameron believes in traditional marriage and traditional values does not make her hateful or homophobic. Stop making people feel guilty for 200 yrs plus American traditions!
Why are the people who demand tolerance and acceptance unwilling to tolerate or accept something other than their own beliefs??? Live and let live instead of trying to destroy everything except yourself. You are getting ridiculous
my God people, stop showing negativity to Cameron Bure. she didn't disrespect ANYONE God Bless her values To each is own I never once heard her saying anything like Oh, you people need to think like I do. this is just ignorant what people are putting this women through. grow the heck up bully haters
