ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Doubles Down on Opposition to Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 112

KLCan
2d ago

Her comments mean nothing. Why is it that the liberal left can say whatever they want and demand everyone accept their values but anyone who follows traditional values are homophobic, hateful and bigots! Its very hypocritical to expect everyone to believe how they want but not allow someone who has a deep faith and lives their lives based on the principals of the Bible is not allowed to express theirs! Just stop the hate! Just because Cameron believes in traditional marriage and traditional values does not make her hateful or homophobic. Stop making people feel guilty for 200 yrs plus American traditions!

Reply(15)
140
moon dogie
2d ago

Why are the people who demand tolerance and acceptance unwilling to tolerate or accept something other than their own beliefs??? Live and let live instead of trying to destroy everything except yourself. You are getting ridiculous

Reply(5)
66
Robin
2d ago

my God people, stop showing negativity to Cameron Bure. she didn't disrespect ANYONE God Bless her values To each is own I never once heard her saying anything like Oh, you people need to think like I do. this is just ignorant what people are putting this women through. grow the heck up bully haters

Reply(1)
56
Related
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
OK! Magazine

Hilarie Burton Insists Candace Cameron Bure's 'Bigotry' Contributed To LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting: 'This Is Why We Have To Speak Out'

Actress Hilarie Burton believes Candace Cameron Bure and others who spew remarks against the LGBTQ+ community are partially responsible for the mass shooting that took place at a gay bar in Colorado on Saturday, November 19.Last week, Bure explained that she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network in part because the latter showcases "traditional marriages." The One Tree Hill alum came quickly after her and condemned her "bigotry," doubling down on that declaration in the wake of the targeted shooting."This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment

Watch: JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss. Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
tvinsider.com

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

594K+
Followers
67K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy