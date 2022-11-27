Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS
FLAMES (9-9-3) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (29) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Pesce, Hurricanes recover for OT win against Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- Brett Pesce scored 2:20 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Pesce scored on a 2-on-0, tapping in a pass from Andrei Svechnikov for his second goal of the season. His first goal was also the game-winner in a 3-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
NHL
Sully Says: "I Disagree with the Call"
The Penguins, looking to rebound from a 4-1 defeat a mere three days ago at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, headed into tonight's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes seeking to even out the results two games into their five-game homestand. Kris Letang was out due to illness, replaced...
NHL
Golden Knights outlast Blue Jackets in seven-round shootout
COLUMBUS -- Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Paul Cotter scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout. It was the rookie forward's first NHL shootout attempt. "Guys...
NHL
Hall scores twice, Bruins top Lightning for 13th consecutive home win
BOSTON -- Taylor Hall scored two goals for the Boston Bruins, who extended their season-opening home winning streak to 13 games with a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden . "We're learning that every team is going to give us their best," Hall said. "We're not...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Game Preview | Sabres face Detroit tonight on national TV
This post will be updated following the team's morning skate in Detroit. Until then, check out yesterday's Practice Report. The Buffalo Sabres are in Detroit tonight to take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on TNT. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Avalanche Shut Out 5-0 By Jets
The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 5-0 shutout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at Canadian Life Centre as the Avalanche kicked off a four-game road trip. The Avalanche are now 12-7-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves on 24 shots. Colorado's 2020 third...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
What Roope Hintz' eight-year extension means to Dallas
Mike Modano was 28 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Same with Sergei Zubov. Derian Hatcher and Darryl Sydor were 26. Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk were 25. Now, Bob Gainey complemented that group with some outstanding veterans - future Hall-of-Famers - and that pushed them over the top in their quest to consistently be one of the best teams in the league. It's interesting to see what "the core" of the team looked like back then. It was filled with high draft choices who were in their prime. When you look back, it makes sense they were that good.
NHL
Teams consistently executing breakouts usually qualify for playoffs
Housley says communication, transition, possession all go hand in hand. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Phil Housley, Mark Recchi and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
Marner's point streak hits 17, Maple Leafs defeat Red Wings
DETROIT -- Mitchell Marner scored to extend his point streak to 17 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Marner has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during his point streak, which is one game shy...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 28.11.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Panthers. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 8:18 PM. SUTTER ON RUZICKA'S ROLE:. "Just be consistent,...
Comments / 0