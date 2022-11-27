Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Flames burn through roof after air conditioning unit causes fire in vacant house, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire caused by a faulty air conditioning unit damaged a vacant house on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 6:45 a.m. at a home on the corner of Pilgrim Drive...
KSAT 12
‘I didn’t know what to do’: 12-year-old wakes to flames in bedroom of North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – Ten people have been forced out of their apartments after a fire broke out in a North Side complex overnight. It happened at the Oak Hills Place Apartments, near Northwest Military and Lockhill Selma Road. The fire started in the bedroom of 12-year-old Izabella Aguirre. “I...
KSAT 12
Arson investigators called after 2 suspicious fires on Northwest Side; man in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it may not be a coincidence that two suspicious fires early Wednesday morning were within minutes and a few blocks of each other, as a possible suspect is in custody. Officers were called around 4:40 a.m. to the 7900 block of Fredericksburg...
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire causes extensive damage to North Side apartment complex; 10 residents displaced
SAN ANTONIO – A fire has caused extensive damage to a unit at a North Side apartment complex and displaced at least 10 people early Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills Apartments...
Texas Man Whose House Was Burned Down By Upset Girlfriend Speaks Out
New details emerge about the case that involves a woman burning her boyfriend's house down after a woman picked up his phone.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot during altercation on Southeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
Almost 40 tenants evacuated from their apartments due to 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northside has displaced almost 40 tenants from their homes. It happened just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When first responders arrived, they...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
KSAT 12
Injured bald eagle that escaped crate on North Side found safe, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization has recovered an injured bald eagle that escaped its crate on the North Side. Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, told KSAT that the bird was recovered safely Tuesday morning and is receiving treatment. The bald eagle was...
KTSA
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On San Antonio’s Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An altercation on San Antonio’s Southeast side ends with a man in critical condition. KSAT-12 reports that it happened on Hicks Avenue at around 11:30 P.M. Sunday. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was with a group of people in a car....
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
KTSA
Man stabbed several times by two women at San Antonio bus stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times by two women at a San Antonio bus stop. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Southwest Military. The victim was at the bus stop and arguing...
San Antonio woman dies after reportedly being shot in head on Thanksgiving
The suspect has been arrested.
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that 2 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
news4sanantonio.com
Starving dogs found near death rescued
Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Ricardo Ortega, 30, died at the scene, according to the ME. The shooting happened just after midnight in the...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
Comments / 7