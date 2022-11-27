ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxsanantonio.com

Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Starving dogs found near death rescued

Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

