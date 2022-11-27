Read full article on original website
Djokovic went to congratulate Canada team after Davis Cup Finals triumph according to Pospisil
Novak Djokovic personally congratulated every member of the Canadian Davis Cup after their win over Australia. Novak Djokovic replaced Monaco with Marbella in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic as it allowed him more freedom due to the spaciousness of the villa he chose. He's been enjoying his time there and spending the majority of his free time there which allowed him to quickly make a trip to nearby Malaga for the Davis Cup Finals.
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios into Davis Cup team but money came first with Saudi exhibition worth six figures
Lleyton Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios to play the Davis Cup but the Australian prioritized his own singles career over the competition. Kyrgios enjoys playing for Australia yet the Australian is aware that his tennis career and popularity will not last forever. He elected to take part in the exhibition in Saudia Arabia which should earn him plenty of cash as opposed to the Davis Cup.
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
“My knee has been a little bit so-so and that has to wait”: Federer rules out certain holidays as knee recovery continues post retirement
Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.
Raducanu receives MBE from King Charles for services to tennis
Emma Raducanu officially got her MBE from King Charles for services to tennis after becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam in decades. Raducanu was named in the honours list for services to tennis earlier this year and the British player attended the ceremony recently. The LTA social media pages posted a photo of Raducanu holding the badge representing a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire with Raducanu releasing a statement through her agent:
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
Troicki hopes for Djokovic Davis Cup return: “We are counting on Novak in Norway”
In order to qualify for the Davis Cup Group Stage will take on Norway with Team Captain Viktor Troicki hoping to have Djokovic. Djokovic was unable to help his country in the group stage this year which caused the nation to be eliminated from the competition as they still heavily rely on him. There are some solid players like Kecmanovic and Krajinovic, but they are very beatable without Djokovic.
Nadal on leaving legacy over results: “The important legacy is that the people I have lived with during these 20 years have a good human memory of me”
Rafael Nadal has no doubts about his legacy being more important than his results as he wants to be remembered properly. Tennis results are important to all players including Nadal. He would not be as great as he was without dedication and work ethic towards a goal which is most easily identifiable through certain results. Results are important but legacy is even more important to him:
Stephens arrives in South Africa ahead of Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge
Sloane Stephens has arrived in South Africa ahead of the Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge on December 3rd and 4th. Stephens arrived in the country with her husband Jozy Altidore after they spent some time in Iceland. Stephens posted a video on social media showing herself and Altidore in South Africa as she shared the following caption:
Tsitsipas father Apostolos looks back on 2022 season: "There are certainly improvements to be made and we are open to continuing to grow"
Stefanos Tsitsipas had a pretty solid 2022 year where he won some trophies but also disappointed in many ways. His father Apostolos Tsitsipas was there for all of his good and bad moments and he reflected upon his year in a Facebook post. Apostolos struck a grateful tone for the season but explained that his son has many things to improve for the next step.
"I think for Carlos to improve, he needs to play against one of the best in history" - Ferrero on why facing Djokovic is essential for Alcaraz's development
Juan Carlos Ferrero believes Novak Djokovic’s presence at the world’s biggest tournaments is essential for the development of his charge Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish coach told Eurosport this week. Team Alcaraz is celebrating the conclusion of a phenomenal 2022 campaign that saw the 19-year-old phenom become the youngest...
Working with Zverev wasn't easy according to Juan Carlos Ferrero: "I needed to refresh a little bit and work with someone that was a little bit the same character as me"
Juan Carlos Ferrero used to coach Alexander Zverev and but it wasn't a very good time for either as they simply could not get on the same page. Ferrero is a former world number one who was hoping to take Zverev to the next level making him the number one. It lasted for a few months but after that, they elected to part ways because they could not agree on how to play tennis:
Nadal teases potentially reuniting with Federer for exhibition tour
Rafael Nadal teased another South American exhibition Tour but this time with Federer during his stay in Colombia. Nadal and Ruud were in Colombia for the Spaniard's exhibition Tour and he admitted that he wants to hold another one. Nadal has enjoyed tremendous popularity on the continent and he made his way to give them some tennis as he didn't play in South America for a few years.
Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”
Alexander Zverev detailed how he stayed positive while recovering from a gruelling injury suffered at the French Open. Alexander Zverev was quite possibly playing the best match of his life against Nadal at the French Open but he suffered the worst injury of his career in the same match. It was a strange mix of emotions for Zvereve who was devastated by the injury but remained very positive during the process:
Raducanu and Serena Williams among four tennis stars to make Elle 100 Women Change Makers list
Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams found themselves in the Elle 100 Women change-makers list alongside two other tennis players. Emma Raducanu saw herself become an inspirational figure back home in the UK by winning the US Open as a qualifier. She created tennis history and inspired many kids, particularly young girls to pick up the racquet. It's something that has made her very happy as she showcased her support recently by surprising a group of high schoolers at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
Nadal resumes normal service in exhibition series over Ruud with Colombia win
Rafael Nadal returned to winning ways by defeating Casper Ruud once more in Colombia after the Norwegian bested Nadal in Ecuador. Nadal and Ruud have been playing matches against each other in every spot of Nadal's South America Tour and the final one was in Colombia. It was Nadal once more who proved better in this one taking the match 7-5 6-4.
Former World No.1 Tracy Austin gives favourite moments and matches from 2022 season including Federer Laver Cup emotional farewell
Former great Tracy Austin picked her favourite moments from the 2022 season naming several good ones featuring some legends. Tracy Austin has served as an analyst for the tennis channel multiple times this year and a former tennis player she keenly follows the game. She responded to a question on the social media platform Twitter about picking her favourite moments of the past season and she choose some good ones.
"It's gonna be a long but good one" - Coco Gauff kicks off training sessions ahead of 2023 season
World No.7 Coco Gauff has begun her preparations for the upcoming year. The American finished the 2022 season on a rough note after losing all her matches at the WTA Finals. With new goals and expectations for 2023, Gauff officially began her preseason on November 28 and announced the same on social media.
