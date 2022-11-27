Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.

