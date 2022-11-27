CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The moisture is out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but the winds remain as a blast of colder air is in the tri-state. Highs are only in the 30s, but with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, it will feel like the teens and 20s through the rest of the day. Skies will be sunny.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 50 MINUTES AGO