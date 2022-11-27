Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Blustery and cold for Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The moisture is out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but the winds remain as a blast of colder air is in the tri-state. Highs are only in the 30s, but with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, it will feel like the teens and 20s through the rest of the day. Skies will be sunny.
Fox 19
Rain ends, then get ready to freeze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heaviest rain has moved out but light showers are still keeping roads wet for your morning commute. Gusty winds also will linger as a cold front moves through, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until noon Wednesday. Behind the front, the new colder...
Fox 19
Cloudy and Cool Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday afternoon, loook for cloudy skies and a high of 47 degrees. Tuesday will again have clouds in the region, though a few peaks of sunshine are expected with much warmer air thanks to breezy southerly winds. We can’t rule out an evening shower on Tuesday, but much of the day is dry.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Rain, chance for gusty winds to bring major drop in temps
CINCINNATI — A strong cold front will bring a round of rain and maybe some gusty winds Tuesday night. The bigger impact will be the drastic drop in temperature during Wednesday morning's commute. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. Low clouds will gradually clear Tuesday morning and we'll have...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight storms, wind gusts up to 45 mph possible
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With overnight storms and gusting winds forecasted for the Tri-State, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued by the FOX19 NOW weather team. From 10 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Wednesday, we could see rain, thunder and wind gusts of up to 45mph, according to our meteorologists.
WLWT 5
Lane closures begin on I-75 for continued resurfacing project
CINCINNATI — Crews will impart lane closures along both directions of Interstate 75 as part of an ongoing resurfacing project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Single-lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, along north and southbound I-75 between the Western Hills Viaduct and...
Fox 19
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati has been canceled. Initial warnings suggested hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds. The storm has since died down. The warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties....
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
Between the colder weather preventing certain outdoor escapades and holiday-related breaks over the next few months, the kids are likely to at least experience a few fits of boredom. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a diverse set of day trip ideas – from museums to restaurants and glow tubing – sure...
eaglecountryonline.com
I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge Maintenance Project Starts Today
The project will last three days with required lane closures. (Petersburg, Ky.) - A bridge maintenance project begins today on the Carroll Cropper Bridge. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the project will run through Wednesday, November 30. Motorists should be on the lookout for crews on the bridge from...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along south I-71 at Reading Road, all lanes open
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash involving an overturned vehicle on southbound I-71 at Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati. According to the Ohio Department...
WLWT 5
Police clear debris, reopen all lanes on south I-71
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. Police have reopened all lanes along southbound I-71 at State Route 48 in Lebanon. The interstate was previously shutdown due to debris in the roadway. Police are blocking one side of the interstate due to debris in the roadway, according to the Ohio Department...
wvxu.org
Net Zero Urban Village coming to South Cumminsville
Fifty homes in South Cumminsville will be among the greenest in the city. The non-profit Working in Neighborhoods (WIN) is building a Net Zero Urban Village there. Twenty-five of the homes are new construction or renovation on vacant and foreclosed lots for first-time homebuyers who are between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income. The other 25 are retrofits of existing homes owned by seniors in the neighborhood.
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
spectrumnews1.com
Covington to open the city’s first dog park
COVINGTON, Ky. — Dog owners in northern Kentucky have a new reason to cheer. The city of Covington announced plans to open its first dog park. The facility will open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2. and is next to the Kenny Shields Park at 9th and Philadelphia streets.
franklinohio.org
Rumpke Recycling Facility Update
"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
WLWT 5
Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
