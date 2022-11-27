Georgia sex offender arrested in North Carolina

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies said they have arrested a fugitive sex offender from Georgia in Union County, and have also arrested the woman who allegedly hid him from authorities.

According to a press release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had been part of an extensive multi-state manhunt for Aaron Jones, 24, of Sylvester, Georgia. Authorities in Worth County, Georgia, said Jones had cut off his ankle monitor while on parole, and there was reason to believe he had fled to Union County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry, Jones had previously been convicted of child molestation in 2017.

Deputies said they found him Friday evening in downtown Waxhaw with Janine Wetherbee, 32, of Waxhaw. After being approached by deputies, Jones reportedly started running away, but a local resident grabbed Jones’ jacket, slowing him down and allowing authorities to take him into custody. During the foot chase, deputies said he could be heard saying to Wetherbee, “run baby run”.

Deputies said Wetherbee offered food, money, and clothing while he was in hiding.

Jones and Wetherbee were both arrested.

Jones is being held under a $250,000 bond for a parole violation out of Georgia. Wetherbee was charged with Felony Harboring A Fugitive and was given a $50,000 bond.

